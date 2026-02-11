AdvertisementAdvert.
New Bitcoin Core Version Released: Fixes for Wallet Migration and P2P Stability

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 15:09
This release includes various bug fixes and performance improvements with p2p and validation changes.
The Bitcoin developer team has announced a new Bitcoin Core version: Bitcoin Core 29.3, which was published on Feb. 10, 2026.

This release includes various bug fixes and performance improvements, as well as updated translations.

Notable changes include those of P2P, validation and wallets. Wallet changes include that which identifies spending 0-value outputs and adds tests for anchor outputs in a wallet. The release also fixes an unnamed legacy wallet migration failure with additional cleanups for migration. It also fixes a migration issue, allowing the avoidance of a spendable wallet from a watch-only legacy wallet.

A wallet migration bug was detected in Bitcoin Core wallet releases v 30.0 and 30.1. This situation occurred under rare circumstances; migrating a legacy (BDB) wallet can delete all wallet files on the same node, and if these wallets are not backed up, this can result in a loss of funds.

On Jan. 8, Bitcoin developers disclosed a new release candidate of Bitcoin Core, v30.2rc1, which fixes this issue. This version, a  minor release which followed v30.1, fixed a legacy wallet migration failure.

Bitcoin price action

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading down 2.92% in the last 24 hours to $66,873 as the broader crypto market saw selling pressure early Wednesday.

The crypto market largely traded in red as investors awaited the release of the delayed January jobs report. Investors are anticipating the nonfarm payrolls report for January on Wednesday, set to be published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Bitcoin has been declining since reaching an all-time high above $126,000 in October, with the sell-off intensifying over the last month. Bitcoin dropped below $70,000 on Feb. 5 and slid to hold just above $60,000, which is seen as a key level.

Bitcoin then recovered from those lows and was back above $70,000 but has struggled to push higher from that, remaining in the range of $66,000 and $72,000.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently down 46.94% from its record high.

