NEAR Price Analysis for November 2

Denys Serhiichuk
How long may rise of NEAR last?
Thu, 11/02/2023 - 10:12
NEAR Price Analysis for November 2
The correction has not lasted long as most of the coins are back to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

NEAR/USD

The rate of NEAR has increased by 8.44% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of NEAR is looking bearish on the local chart. The price has set a support level of $1.434.

If the decline continues to that mark until the end of the day, traders are likely to see a test of the $1.40 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of NEAR has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If today's bar closes far from the area of $1.5, bears might locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $1.3-$1.4 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price has almost reached the resistance level of $1.6. Now, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens near that mark, growth may continue to the $1.8-$2 range within the next weeks.

NEAR is trading at $1.462 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

