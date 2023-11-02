NEAR Price Analysis for November 2

Original U.Today article

How long may rise of NEAR last?

The correction has not lasted long as most of the coins are back to the green zone.

NEAR/USD

The rate of NEAR has increased by 8.44% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the rate of NEAR is looking bearish on the local chart. The price has set a support level of $1.434.

If the decline continues to that mark until the end of the day, traders are likely to see a test of the $1.40 zone tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the rate of NEAR has made a false breakout of yesterday's candle peak. If today's bar closes far from the area of $1.5, bears might locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a drop to the $1.3-$1.4 zone soon.

From the midterm point of view, the price has almost reached the resistance level of $1.6. Now, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. If it happens near that mark, growth may continue to the $1.8-$2 range within the next weeks.

NEAR is trading at $1.462 at press time.