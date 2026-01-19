AdvertisementAdvert.
    Mysterious Binance Shiba Inu Whale Reawakens After 6 Months, With 15,182,013,963 SHIB Withdrawal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 15:51
    Mysterious Shiba Inu whale on Binance that disappeared in mid-2025 just came back to life with a 15.18 billion SHIB transfer, right as the price of the meme coin tests the bottom.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A Binance-linked whale that had been inactive for six months just made a comeback with a new $119,330 bet on Shiba Inu (SHIB), sending 15,182,013,963 SHIB into wallet "0xDB345...fba0," according to Arkham. The same address got the most SHIB in mid-2025, grabbing 46.6 billion tokens in a multistage buildup before disappearing. 

    That play — which is now 6.7% underwater — looks like it was not abandoned, but rather patiently extended.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    This happened at the same time as smaller amounts of ETH, DOGE and WLD were sent from Binance hot wallets in a three-hour period.

    But SHIB dominated in both volume and intent. With this latest top-up, the wallet's SHIB stash rises to 61.84 billion, worth $484,840 at current prices — making it the largest allocation in a $1.67 million portfolio.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price turbulence triggers whale awakening

    On the price side of the transfer, SHIB is down 6.78% today, "thanks" to a market sell-off, but the new inflow suggests the whale is averaging into weakness rather than cutting risk.

    The wallet's other holdings — 495.1 BNB worth $459,840, 138.95 ETH equal to $447,040, 660K FET estimated at $159,870 and smaller PEPE, APE and WLD positions — are all down too, with FET and APE sliding over 11% in particular.

    This does not seem like a random action. When a whale surfaces after six months of  silence and does exactly what it did last time — buy in tranches, vanish, repeat — it is either preparing for a comeback or playing a long game nobody else is invited to. This is especially true when the address is linked to Binance exclusively, avoiding any DEX.

    If the Shiba Inu coin can hold onto the $0.0000076 floor and bounce back to its 50-day line, this wallet's deep red will turn green before most people even notice.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Binance
