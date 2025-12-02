Advertisement
    Myriad Prediction Markets Debut in Trust Wallet: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 12:14
    Myriad, a fast-growing prediction market platform, becomes the first product of this kind to be seamlessly available in Trust Wallet.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Myriad, Web3 prediction market protocol, just became the first prediction market integrated directly into Trust Wallet’s new Predictions experience. Trust Wallet, which serves more than 220 million users globally, launched an in-wallet interface that allows users to trade tokenized outcome markets on real-world events without leaving their wallet.

    Myriad becomes first prediction market in Trust Wallet

    According to the official statement by its team, Myriad, the fastest-growing prediction markets protocol, is now integrated with Trust Wallet, the biggest self-custody wallet in the world. Myriad becomes an integral part of Trust Wallet's brand-new Predictions module.

    Farokh Sarmad, President and Cofounder of Myriad, explains the importance of the release for the global cryptocurrency community:

    Myriad Markets being the first ever Prediction Market integrated natively inside of a wallet marks a huge moment for this asset class. Trust Wallet is where tens of millions of people begin and manage their crypto experience, so bringing Myriad directly into that flow makes on-chain predictions accessible in a way the industry has never seen before. We are honoured to partner and to move this industry forward together.

    Trust Wallet’s Predictions interface aggregates markets from leading platforms, beginning with Myriad and expanding soon to include Kalshi and Polymarket. 

    Users can browse and trade outcomes across crypto, politics, sports, entertainment and global events through a single, streamlined interface. Markets powered by Myriad appear first inside the Predictions tab, offering immediate depth and broad category coverage.

    Ilan Hazan, COO and Cofounder of Myriad, also stressed that being the first platform to launch within Predictions highlighted the strength of the community and ecosystem behind Myriad.

    Myriad hits $100 million in cumulative trading volume 

    Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, welcomes Myriad to the Trust Wallet ecosystem and focuses on its role in building a seamless user experience for the 220+ million audience:

    People shouldn’t need five apps to express what they think will happen next. Wallets are becoming the home for all kinds of trading - not just tokens, but also information, opinions, and expectations. Our vision is to unlock access safely and give users the simplest way to participate in these emerging markets.

    Myriad enters Trust Wallet’s Predictions experience at a significant milestone, having recently surpassed $100 million in cumulative trading volume. 

    It marks a 10x increase over the past three months, with more than 400,000 active traders executing over 6.3 million trades and 7.3 million transactions, highlighting the growing demand for interactive, real-world event markets. The integration follows Myriad’s recent deployment on BNB Chain, expanding accessibility to millions of users while offering lower transaction costs and broader liquidity.

