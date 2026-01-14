Myriad Launches First Prediction Market using World Liberty Financial Stablecoin

Prediction market protocol Myriad has integrated World Liberty Financial’s USD1 as its first base settlement stablecoin, aiming to boost liquidity and user participation.

The integration brings USD1 to Myriad on BNB Chain, following the protocol’s recent expansion on the network.

USD1-denominated markets will launch on January 14, starting with Myriad’s Candles product.

From BNB Chain to USD1

The platform plans to migrate all BNB-based prediction markets to USD1 as the sole settlement asset in Q1 2026 to consolidate liquidity and standardize infrastructure.

"Myriad’s integration of USD1 expands the real-world utility of stable, dollar-backed digital assets in emerging on-chain markets," said Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial. "Prediction markets are a growing category within decentralized finance, and this integration introduces USD1 into an environment where transparency, stability, and user trust are essential."

Alongside this rollout, Myriad is introducing fast, automated Candles markets with short timeframes and continuous liquidity, available exclusively to users outside the U.S. Additional market formats are expected to roll out in early 2026.