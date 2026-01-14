Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Myriad Launches First Prediction Market using World Liberty Financial Stablecoin

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 15:36
    Myriad becomes the first prediction market using USD1 as a base settlement asset.
    Advertisement
    Myriad Launches First Prediction Market using World Liberty Financial Stablecoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Prediction market protocol Myriad has integrated World Liberty Financial’s USD1 as its first base settlement stablecoin, aiming to boost liquidity and user participation. 

    Advertisement

    The integration brings USD1 to Myriad on BNB Chain, following the protocol’s recent expansion on the network.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/02/2025 - 12:14
    Myriad Prediction Markets Debut in Trust Wallet: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov

    USD1-denominated markets will launch on January 14, starting with Myriad’s Candles product. 

    Advertisement

     From BNB Chain to USD1

    The platform plans to migrate all BNB-based prediction markets to USD1 as the sole settlement asset in Q1 2026 to consolidate liquidity and standardize infrastructure.

    "Myriad’s integration of USD1 expands the real-world utility of stable, dollar-backed digital assets in emerging on-chain markets," said Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder of World Liberty Financial. "Prediction markets are a growing category within decentralized finance, and this integration introduces USD1 into an environment where transparency, stability, and user trust are essential."  

    Alongside this rollout, Myriad is introducing fast, automated Candles markets with short timeframes and continuous liquidity, available exclusively to users outside the U.S. Additional market formats are expected to roll out in early 2026. 

    Advertisement
    #Prediction Markets #USD1 #Myriad
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:23
    $849,980,000 in 24 Hours: Cardano 13% Open Interest Surge Stuns Bears
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 14:00
    Mind-Blowing 652,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Was That?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NGRAVE, global pioneer in digital asset security, completes strategic restructuring with sights set on USD 10 billion in assets secured
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:23
    $849,980,000 in 24 Hours: Cardano 13% Open Interest Surge Stuns Bears
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 14:00
    Mind-Blowing 652,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Was That?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 13:40
    Solana Price to $200: History Signals Possibility
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 13:19
    Only One Can Win? Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin Set up Rare February Face-Off
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 13:12
    Bitcoin $108,000 Target Looms, But Is It a Trap? Analyst Warns of Downside Fakeout
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 15:23
    $849,980,000 in 24 Hours: Cardano 13% Open Interest Surge Stuns Bears
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 14:00
    Mind-Blowing 652,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Was That?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 13:40
    Solana Price to $200: History Signals Possibility
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD