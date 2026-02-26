AdvertisementAdvert.
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 12:21
    Thursday morning in crypto: XRP reclaims 200-week support, Bitcoin briefly drops to $47,511 after $8 million typo on Lighter and USDC on Cardano passes 100 testnet transactions.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    TL;DR

    • XRP gains support at long-term 200-week MA near $1.42.
    • BTC briefly prints $47,511 on Lighter after a 1,000 BTC mistaken order, no liquidations.
    • USDCx on Cardano records 111 testnet transactions ahead of pending launch.

    XRP: 200-week moving average becomes support again

    If you check out the weekly XRP/USD chart on TradingView, you will see that the price is currently around $1.4434, with this week's range between $1.3140 and $1.4950. The 200-week moving average is at $1.4196, and XRP is back above that threshold.

    The 200-week MA is a popular way to spot long-term trends. When the price trades below it, the overall structure is usually seen as weakening. When the price bounces back and stays above that level on a weekly basis, it often indicates that the long-term positioning is back on solid ground.

    Article image
    Daily chart of XRP/USD on Binance, Source: TradingView

    Right now, XRP is trying to turn that level from resistance back into support. The big technical question is whether weekly closes stay above $1.42. If this holds, chances are the price of XRP will keep going toward the next resistance at around $1.60.

    On the downside, if XRP does not hold the 200-week MA, the odds are increasing of  hitting the $1.11 area first, followed by the $1 zone, where an early February sell-off marked local capitulation around $0.9968.

    Bitcoin: Trader's typo leads to $47,511 BTC flash crash on Lighter

    While Bitcoin is trading near $68,072 on Binance, a separate event on the Lighter platform briefly dropped BTC to $47,511.

    What first seemed like systemic liquidation pressureturned out to be a trader reportedly placing a 1,000 BTC sell order at 47,511 instead of 67,511. About 1,100 BTC in total pressure swept through the order book, and about 400 BTC were executed near the wrong price before bots and arbitrage participants absorbed the liquidity.

    Article image
    5-minute Chart of BTC/USD on Lighter, Source: On-Chain Detective MLM

    It is important to note that there were not any liquidations that caused a chain reaction. However, the financial impact for the unlucky trader is estimated at around $8 million based on the difference between the intended and executed price levels. 

    This was not a crash across multiple exchanges but isolated to a specific platform. Nonetheless, the event shows how important it is to be careful when planning events in smaller venues. In low-depth order books, large market-impact orders can create extreme short-term price prints without affecting the Bitcoin market as a whole.

    Cardano: USDC on Cardano scores first 100 transactions on testnet

    Circle's USDCx stablecoin on Cardano has now surpassed 100 transactions on the testnet. According to Cexplorer data, the total transaction count is currently at 111.

    These numbers show active testing, not passive deployment. If there is a lot of minting activity over a period of a few days, it points to ongoing infrastructure validation, including issuance, transfers and cross-chain mechanics. And of course, soon, launch.

    The token registry shows that USDCx is designed as a Cardano Native Asset that can be redeemed at a rate of 1:1 for USDC through Circle's infrastructure. Right now, it looks like the focus is on getting things operational, with teams doing transaction testing before the mainnet activation expected in the coming days.

    What's important is what comes next. If the mainnet rollout goes well, it will let us integrate more deeply into Cardano-based DeFi protocols and centralized exchange liquidity pools. For now, the data shows technical readiness progress, not immediate capital inflow.

    Crypto market outlook: XRP, ADA, BTC

    Overall, the market shows price chart stabilization in XRP, resilience in Bitcoin despite localized execution errors and infrastructure progress on Cardano. The next directional moves will depend on confirmation through weekly closes, liquidity depth and mainnet deployment timelines.

    Key levels to watch: 

    • XRP: Trading around $1.44 and holding above the 200-week moving average near $1.42, with resistance at $1.60 and downside risk toward $1.11 if weekly support fails.

    • BTC: Consolidating near $68,072 after a venue-specific drop to $47,511 on Lighter, with immediate resistance between $68,223 and $68,368.

    • ADA: Trading around $0.291 following a pullback from the $0.31 area, with the price likely reacting more decisively once USDCx moves from testnet to mainnet.

