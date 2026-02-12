Morning Crypto Report: XRP Gains Momentum Ahead of CPI, Binance's 15,000 Bitcoin Fund Records First Profit, 3 Key Solana (SOL) Updates for February 2026 Detailed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The digital assets market, and Bitcoin in particular, enter Thursday’s session, Feb. 12, with risk positioning recalibrating ahead of Friday’s U.S. CPI release. This report's three big stories eloquently detail what's going on in crypto right now as XRP has turned positive on the day near $1.39, Binance confirms completion of its $1 billion SAFU fund with 15,000 BTC already in profit and Solana's Mert Mumtaz outlines three big upgrades for February 2026.

Quick summary

XRP reclaims $1.39 zone ahead of CPI release on Feb. 13.

Binance’s $1B SAFU Fund now holds 15,000 BTC and is already up $1.89 million in profit.

Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz confirms upcoming Solana rollouts this February: Privacy, predictions, perpetual futures and one "big surprise."

XRP turns "green" ahead of Friday CPI

XRP has turned positive into the Thursday trading session, up nearly 2% to $1.3978, as per TradingView data. After holding support just 10% above the Oct. 10 capitulation zone around $1, the local structure now shows the price consolidating beneath the $1.48 resistance zone, a breakdown area from early February.

As seen on the daily chart, XRP is now inside a wide $1.20 and $1.48 range, with the lower boundary serving as reclaimed support after a deep flush last week. Reversal signals have not been confirmed, but the U.S. macro calendar could provide a catalyst.

Daily chart of XRP/USD by TradingView

The next U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is the final major inflation print before the Federal Reserve’s March 4 interest rate decision.

The previous CPI report in January came slightly softer than expected at 2.6% — a minimum in four years. If February's figure shows further disinflation, risk-on assets, including crypto, may extend the recovery.

For XRP, highly sensitive to macro shifts not only due to its institutional narrative and ETF flows but as an established cryptocurrency strongly tied to the U.S. dollar, the current setup is as follows: a break above $1.48 opens the path to $1.60-1.80, while the loss of the $1.20 zone makes retesting $1 the main priority.

Binance finalizes SAFU Fund completion with 15,000 BTC already generating profit

According to the official announcement on X, Binance has finalized the full transition of its SAFU user-protection reserve from stablecoins into Bitcoin, completing a $1 billion conversion program with the last tranche of 4,545 BTC today. The total SAFU fund of the world's largest crypto exchange now holds 15,000 BTC.

After today's acquisition, the average buy-in price for the BTC reserve stands at approximately $67,000, according to the company. At a spot price of $67,933, this puts the fund’s current notional value at around $1.018 billion, yielding an unrealized gain of around 1.39%, or $1.89 million already, as per Arkham.

For those who missed the news, previously, at the end of January, Binance announced its intent to move all SAFU holdings into BTC to improve transparency and mitigate stablecoin devaluation risks. The fund, which is used as an emergency insurance mechanism for users in case of critical failures, was previously denominated in BUSD and TUSD.

One major detail is that If Bitcoin holds above this level, Binance will continue to reflect mark-to-market profit. More to the point, if the BTC value drops and the fund falls below $800 million, Binance promised to inject more capital to return it to the $1 billion threshold.

This introduces a quasi-mechanical buy mechanism. If BTC experiences a severe drawdown and the fund’s valuation dips under $800 million, Binance would step in to replenish the reserve back to $1 billion, effectively accumulating more BTC.

On the broader chart, Bitcoin is currently trading near $67,930 after rebounding from sub-$60,000 lows earlier this month. Major resistance sits around $74,000 and $92,000, while structural support is concentrated near $60,000.

Solana prepares three key releases in next two weeks of February

Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Solana-based infrastructure firm Helius, has confirmed that three major Solana protocol releases are scheduled to launch over the next two weeks in February.

In a new post on X, Mumtaz detailed what to expect, with privacy, predictions and perpetual futures as areas the rollouts will touch. Interestingly, the Helius CEO also hinted at "one small surprise."

Referred to only as a "small surprise," the teaser may relate to the Internet Capital Markets trend that gained traction on Solana last year, particularly with Believe, previously known as Launchcoin, at the forefront. That narrative centers on tokenized fundraising and on-chain capital formation native to Solana’s ecosystem.

3 big releases for Solana in the next 2 weeks



followed by another 3 the next month



privacy, predictions, perps; and one small surprise — mert (@mert) February 11, 2026

This roadmap comes amid a surge in Solana ecosystem developer activity and builds on previous expectations from Delphi Digital, which labeled 2026 as a breakout year for Solana.

The three major initiatives driving the ecosystem include:

Alpenglow: A complete consensus overhaul introducing Votor and Rotor, Solana's most significant protocol upgrade to date.

Firedancer: A performance-enhancing validator client by Jump, designed to process millions of transactions per second with deterministic latency.

DoubleZero: A high-speed fiber-optic validator network inspired by traditional financial exchange infrastructure.

SOL itself has struggled to hold the $100 mark in early 2026 but continues to be viewed as the leading layer-1 blockchain play outside Ethereum due to its growing DePIN and DeFi sectors.

What to expect: XRP, BTC price outlook

The next 48 hours are defined by macro with CPI at the forefront. A lower-than-expected inflation print would likely revive risk appetite and reintroduce upside attempts across majors like Bitcoin and XRP. A higher reading could reinforce the repricing of rate cuts toward the second half of the year and pressure altcoins testing resistance.

Key levels to watch:

Bitcoin: $60,000 structural support, $74,000 near-term resistance.

XRP: $1.2 short-term support, $1.48 critical resistance.

The March 4 Fed decision, with 3.75% expected to hold, remains a secondary but important marker. According to UBS, easing inflation should keep the Fed on track for two cuts later in 2026, potentially in June and September. Markets currently price the first move in July.

For now, crypto sits in anticipation mode. XRP is attempting to reclaim lost ground ahead of resistance, Binance has formalized a $1 billion Bitcoin reserve with an embedded rebalance rule and Solana’s ecosystem prepares tangible protocol upgrades.

Friday’s CPI will determine whether these stories evolve into renewed upside expansion or resolve into another defensive rotation.