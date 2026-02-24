Morning Crypto Report: Mr. XRP Yoshitaka Kitao Predicts 2026 On-Chain Revolution, Bitcoin in 'Not Digital Gold' Period: CryptoQuant CEO, Ethereum Foundation to Stake 70,000 ETH

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

TL;DR

SBI Yoshitaka Kitao marks 2026 as the year TradFi finally swallows DeFi, urging Japan to headline the on-chain revolution.

Ethereum Foundation turns validator with 70,000 ETH staking plan, while Buterin dumps $21 million for charity and to fund the stack.

Bitcoin sheds its "gold" skin to become a high-octane risk asset for now, says CryptoQuant CEO Ki-Young Ju.

Pro-XRP CEO Yoshitaka Kitao shares 2026 prediction

In his latest essay, "The Fusion of Traditional Finance and Decentralized Finance", SBI Holdings CEO Yoshitaka Kitao set a definitive timeline, setting 2026 as the threshold for a global structural shift.

Speaking shortly after the Japanese emperor's birthday, Kitao claimed that the era of visible front-end products is yielding to a battle for the "settlement layer." He cited BlackRock’s BUIDL fund's success and Visa’s USDC integration as evidence that the core of financial infrastructure is moving on-chain without altering the consumer experience.

He warned that if Japan fails to foster a competitive regulatory environment, following the lead of the "GENIUS Act" of the U.S., the nation risks a talent exodus during this decade-defining transition.

Advertisement

Previously, to clarify his firm’s strong commitment to the sector, Kitao addressed social media speculation about SBI's holdings. Instead of holding $10 billion in "volatile XRP tokens," he emphasized that SBI’s strategy is based on a 9% equity stake in Ripple Labs.

Ethereum Foundation to stake 70,000 ETH while sales by Buterin continue

While the market searches for a bottom, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) has officially launched a strategy to formalize its treasury by announcing a plan to stake 70,000 ETH. The initiative began with an initial deposit of 2,016 ETH and is designed to make the foundation's research and grant programs self-sustaining through staking rewards.

However, the move's optics are complicated by ongoing sell-side pressure from the ecosystem's most prominent figure, as on-chain data shows that Vitalik Buterin has sold 10,723 ETH equal to about $21.7 million since early February, at an average price of $2,027 per ETH.

Advertisement

1/ The Ethereum Foundation has begun staking a portion of its treasury, in line with its Treasury Policy announced last year.



Today, the EF made a 2016 ETH deposit. Approximately 70,000 ETH will be staked with rewards directed back to the EF treasury. — Ethereum Foundation (@ethereumfndn) February 24, 2026

These sales, routed through decentralized exchanges like CowSwap to fund "secure, verifiable, full-stack" development, have coincided with a sharp, 38% decline in ETH’s price over the last 30 days.

With a current price of $1,825, Ethereum is facing significant technical challenges as the "Day Trader Vitalik" narrative continues to negatively impact sentiment, despite the foundation's long-term commitment to network security through staking.

CryptoQuant CEO: Bitcoin is "not digital gold," for now

Adding to the macroeconomic uncertainty, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju warned that Bitcoin has entered a "not digital gold" period. The evidence is undeniable: the 90-day Pearson correlation between Bitcoin and gold has flipped into negative territory, approaching -0.5.

While gold prices are trending upward toward new highs above the 5,000 index region, Bitcoin is trading independently and aligning more with liquidity-sensitive risk assets.

This divergence signals the end of the "safe haven" narrative for the current macroeconomic environment. Capital is treating gold defensively while reclassifying Bitcoin as a high-beta liquidity sponge.

Bitcoin is no longer absorbing safe-haven flows; rather, it is becoming a barometer for global risk appetite.

Crypto market outlook: XRP, BTC and ETH

Reactions to these events will likely determine whether the support levels hold through March:

Thursday: Initial jobless claims. Friday: Fed balance sheet, January PPI and Chicago PMI. Friday: XRP Australia 2026 Conference.

Levels to watch:

Bitcoin (BTC): Near $63,083 (-2.43%) with immediate support at $60,000 — a visible liquidity floor on the daily structure. Near-term resistance stands at $68,776. Reclaiming the $68,000s would stabilize the structure. Losing $60,000 could lead to another local sweep lower.

Ethereum (ETH): Near $1,819 (-1.99%) with the $1,800 zone as immediate support. The first reclamation level is $2,016. Failure to defend $1,800 will keep the corrective leg active. Pushing back above $2,000 would ease short-term pressure.

XRP: At $1.3327 (-1.54%) and is holding within the $1.30-$1.43 band. The local downside reference sits at $1.1135. Near-term reclamation levels are $1.6068 and $1.7259. However, the immediate focus remains on whether $1.30 will hold.

If BTC stabilizes above $60,000 and ETH holds at $1,800 through the tariff reaction, short-term relief may develop. A break below these support levels would confirm a continued downward trend into early March.