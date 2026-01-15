Morning Crypto Report: Don't Ignore This 9.69% Golden Cross Setup for XRP, Binance Burns $1.29 Billion in BNB Like Nothing, "$1 Million Bitcoin" Advocate Mow Predicts Decade-Long Bull Run

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

It is Thursday, Jan. 15, and the crypto market just snapped into bullish posture as Bitcoin is ripping toward $100K again, XRP is setting up a classic golden cross pattern with a 9.69% upside window and Binance is casually deleting $1.29 billion in BNB from existence like it is routine.

At the same time, Bitcoin permabull Samson Mow is doubling down on a decade-long bull supercycle call.

XRP forms 23/50-day golden cross with $2.32 target as 200-day cap.

Binance sends 1.372 million BNB to burn address in $1.29 billion quarterly burn.

Bitcoin is back over $96,000, up more than 6% for the week, and Samson Mow says it is a multiyear supercycle.

XRP teases 9.69% golden cross breakout: Don't miss it

XRP is on the verge of a technical setup that rarely goes unnoticed — a short-term bullish golden cross where the 23-day moving average broke above the 50-day average, as visible on the TradingView chart. While this is a soft signal, the overhead 200-day moving average at $2.3268 is the real deal. It is currently acting as a sort of psychological barrier.

From current levels of about $2.1142, that is a 9.69% range to the upside — exactly the gap that breakout trading strategies are looking for for tactical swing entries.

It is important to note that the price bounced off the 50-day on Wednesday and looks like it is building up steam as we try to reach local highs again. After last week's dip to $2.40 for the price of XRP, it looks like things are picking up again.

On-chain metrics are all over the place, but ETF flows are still net positive for XRP this month. The Clarity Act speculation with potential nonsecurity status confirmation for XRP could be an unpriced macro catalyst that can trigger renewed retail rotation.

For now, the chart is guiding the way.

Crazy $1.29 billion in Binance coins declared "dead"

Binance just did its quarterly ritual of a massive BNB burn event. This time, the exchange burned 1.372 million BNB, which is about $1.29 billion, by sending them to a dead address — so they are gone forever.

It is not a rare occurrence, actually. What's shocking is the cumulative burn tally. Arkham data shows that 12.9 million BNB have been burned through this address over several years, amounting to a mind-blowing $9.2 billion in value at current prices. The magnitude of this destruction makes BNB one of the few top-cap tokens with long-term net deflation built into its mechanics.

Right now, BNB is trading at $939.67, and it is in a close race with XRP at $2.11 for fourth place by market cap. These burn events are a key part of Binance's economic model — a mix of marketing and monetary tightening — and each quarterly drop tightens the float.

Burned tokens do not come back. With over $2.6 billion in 24-hour BNB volume and demand stable despite tension in market mechanics, it looks like Binance is gearing up to push BNB even harder as its ecosystem backbone.

So keep an eye on that supply chart.

Bitcoin will have decade-long bull run, predicts "$1 million BTC" advocate Mow

Samson Mow is at it again, as the long-time advocate for a "$1 million Bitcoin" price just dropped a prediction bombshell, saying that the cryptocurrency is now entering a decade-long golden bull run. And it looks like the market is warming up to that script.

Bitcoin is back above $96,800 with a +6.3% weekly candle, trying to reach the $100,000 threshold. Recent price activity shows buyers holding strong at around $92,000, with clear upside targets in sight: first, there's the $107,000, and then the all-time high at $126,198.

Mow's thesis is based on two main points: supply shocks after halving and strong demand from sovereigns — a narrative that is still relevant.

Bitcoin will have a decade-long golden bull run. — Samson Mow (@Excellion) January 14, 2026

With Bitcoin ETFs now available, S&P 500 correlations on the rise and inflation-adjusted bond yields dropping, macro investors are starting to see BTC less as a risk asset and more as a long-term monetary hedge, according to Mow.

This is not just pre-halving hopium, but rather a claim based on months of consolidation and inflow rotation. Whether or not Bitcoin truly starts a multiyear run, the market structure and positioning suggest another leg higher is coming soon — and Mow wants to be in front of that wave.

Crypto market outlook

Today's three stories — XRP's 9.69% breakout zone, BNB's quarterly burn shock, and Bitcoin's decade thesis — all point to the same thing: it is time to make a decision.

XRP : $2.32 remains the immediate magnet as the 200-day moving average resistance, and a break above that opens the $2.70 zone.

: $2.32 remains the immediate magnet as the 200-day moving average resistance, and a break above that opens the $2.70 zone. BNB : Keep an eye on the post-burn accumulation as, if bulls defend $920, the next leg may push toward a $1,000 retest.

: Keep an eye on the post-burn accumulation as, if bulls defend $920, the next leg may push toward a $1,000 retest. Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000 is both a magnet and a minefield. If it breaks, expect volatility to spike with stop runs. Support at $91,000, longer-term resistance near $107,000 and $124,000.

Capital is becoming active again, the narratives are lining up and the price chart numbers are catching up. Next week could confirm everything — or mess it all up again.