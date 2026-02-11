AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 13:45
It is midweek on the crypto market, and Bitcoin is trying to stabilize at $67K ahead of Friday's CPI data. Ripple partners with Aviva for UK insurance tokenization and Dogecoin's founder dismisses new Satoshi theories.
Advertisement
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Digital assets, led by Bitcoin, are navigating a period of macro-induced volatility as traders de-risk ahead of today's NFP and Friday’s CPI prints. While Bitcoin tests critical support, Ripple’s expansion into the U.K. insurance market marks a major milestone for real-world asset (RWA) adoption. Meanwhile, social sentiment is being shaped by the Dogecoin cofounder’s dismissal of the latest Satoshi Nakamoto identity theories.

Quick summary

  • Bitcoin: Stabilizes near $67,000 BTC amid CPI anticipation and NFP volatility with key support at $64,500.
  • Ripple and XRPXRPL enters the UK’s £300 billion insurance sector via partnership with Aviva Investors.
  • DogecoinBilly Markus mocks claims linking Epstein to Satoshi Nakamoto as “negative IQ” tier speculation.

BTC price action: Why $69,000 resistance flipped after today’s labor report

Bitcoin dropped to $66,370 briefly on Binance, as per TradingView, on Wednesday, as investor attention is split between this afternoon’s U.S. labor report and Friday’s CPI inflation data. From its Feb. 8 peak near $71,500, BTC has shed over 6%, trading at $67,158 at the time of writing, still 11.4% above the $60,000 Feb. 6 low. Technically, the $69,000 zone has flipped into resistance after repeated rejection.

Today’s Non-Farm Payrolls report (forecast: +66K) is arriving alongside Average Hourly Earnings (+0.3% est.) and the Unemployment Rate (4.4% est.). Recent ISM Services and ADP data signaled a cooling labor market, setting expectations for a dovish tilt. But this report matters because it may confirm or disrupt that view.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP
Article image
BTC/USD by TradingView

A print above 72K would imply labor strength and likely delay rate cuts, pushing the dollar higher and crypto lower. Anything under 60K would reinforce disinflationary momentum, reigniting risk appetite. Mixed data is likely to trigger intraday volatility. Markets are sensitive not just to job creation but also wage pressures and the direction of unemployment.

Advertisement

The $64,500 support level remains key. If it fails, the downside opens to $60,000 again. On the upside, any dovish narrative will need to overcome rejection at $69,000 to reestablish short-term bullish structure.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 00:01
Crypto Market Review: Is XRP Actually Capitulating? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes $64,000 Already, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs One More Day
ByArman Shirinyan

Ripple to tokenize U.K. insurance market on XRPL

Ripple has announced a major partnership with Aviva Investors to tokenize traditional fund structures on the XRP Ledger. It is the company’s first European asset management integration and marks a major strategic step into the U.K.’s deeply regulated and capital-heavy insurance industry.

Advertisement

The collaboration will see Aviva use XRPL’s low-cost, energy-efficient blockchain infrastructure to issue tokenized investment and insurance products. Both firms emphasized the move from the pilot phase to full institutional production. Ripple’s VP of Trading and Markets, Nigel Khakoo, described tokenization as entering a large-scale deployment phase, while Reece Merrick called the deal a milestone in bridging traditional finance and blockchain.

The XRP Ledger has processed over four billion transactions since 2012 and currently supports over seven million wallets, with 120 validators. Its built-in compliance tools and absence of mining make it attractive to institutions concerned with ESG mandates and regulatory clarity.

Jill Barber, Chief Distribution Officer at Aviva, highlighted cost-efficiency and investor benefit as core drivers. For Ripple, this expands the real-world asset narrative around XRP in one of the U.K.’s largest capital sectors.

"Negative IQ": Dogecoin founder dismisses latest Satoshi theories

Dogecoin’s Billy Markus, known online as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, publicly dismissed rumors circulating on Polymarket that give a 4% chance that Jeffrey Epstein will be confirmed as Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Markus responded in his straightforward manner, saying anyone betting on that has “negative IQ,” pointing out the inconsistency of someone like Epstein needing introductions to Bitcoin (BTC) devs if he were truly involved.

'Like why would he be asking Jason Calacanis for an introduction the bitcoin developers when he literally worked with them' - Billy Markus (Shibetoshi Nakamoto) on X

Market watchlist: Next 24 hours

Friday’s inflation print is the week’s defining event. If labor data continues to show signs of cooling, a lower-than-expected CPI could ignite a significant risk-on resurgence for digital assets.

Bitcoin remains vulnerable below the $69,000 resistance. The $64,500 level is now the primary stronghold, while a break below this could open the door to a deeper correction toward $60,000.

In the meantime, XRP is decoupling from pure speculation, gaining fundamental value through institutional utility in the U.K. insurance sector.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 13:18
XRP Flips Binance Coin in Latest Market Reset, Price Scenarios
ByGodfrey Benjamin
#Bitcoin #XRP #Dogecoin #ripple #Ripple News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:18
XRP Flips Binance Coin in Latest Market Reset, Price Scenarios
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 11:57
Fake 'XRP' Issued Token Causes Confusion on XRPL
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:45
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 13:18
XRP Flips Binance Coin in Latest Market Reset, Price Scenarios
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 11:57
Fake 'XRP' Issued Token Causes Confusion on XRPL
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all