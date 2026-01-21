AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Monero (XMR) Price Analysis for January 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 15:40
    Can traders keep the rate of Monero (XMR) above $500 by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the cryptocurrencies remain in the red zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    XMR chart by CoinStats

    XMR/USD

    The rate of Monero (XMR) has declined by 6.54% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XMR is above the local resistance at $510.11. If the daily bar closes around that mark, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $550 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XMR has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's low. However, the volume remains low, which means it is early to think about a fast bounce back.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $518.99 level. If it happens below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $500 zone.

    XMR is trading at $517.12 at press time.

    #Monero Price Prediction
