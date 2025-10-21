Moca Network Launches Pioneering Verifiable Loyalty Platform AIR Shop

Advertisement

Moca Network, a flagship project of Animoca Brands studio, shares the details of its AIR Shop launch. The new platform is set to bring transparency to the segment of loyalty management and unlock previously unseen customer experiences in Web3 and beyond.

Moca Network, Spree Finance introduce AIR Shop, new-gen loyalty platform

According to the official announcement by Moca Network, a decentralized chain-agnostic digital ID system builder, its pioneering verifiable loyalty platform, AIR Shop, goes live.

Developed with Spree Finance, a commerce and rewards infrastructure layer for tokenized economies, and in partnership with SK Planet, AIR Shop is a platform designed to create verifiable and interoperable loyalty programs.

AIR Shop is a verifiable loyalty platform that provides users access to a wide range of global offers, including flights, hotels, car rentals, villas, premium retail and VIP experiences.

Users can earn rewards worth up to 31% of their spending (depending on membership tier) at participating merchants, and are able to redeem or spend points transparently on-chain.

Kenneth Shek, Project Lead of Moca Network, indicates the opportunities the new release unlocks for the digital economy at a global scale:

AIR Shop represents a new era of verifiable loyalty — rewarding users with precision while preventing reward abuse. SK Planet is positioning itself at the forefront of loyalty and decentralized identifier innovation by giving users ownership of their data and allowing their digital identities to be verifiable in a highly interoperable manner. We are very excited to work with SK Planet to bring identity to its vast merchant and user network.

Anyone is now able to create an AIR account at AIR Shop for free access to a Basic Tier membership.

AIR SP holders eligible for celebration lottery

Tier upgrades are available to users with selected verified credentials tied to OK Cashbag’s OCB loyalty points, MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFT staking status, which allow users to unlock rewards denominated in AIR SP, the stablecoin-backed loyalty point system of AIR Shop.

To mark its debut, AIR Shop is launching a series of exclusive sweepstakes campaigns. Eligible participants can enter sweepstakes campaigns using AIR SP for a chance to win prizes, including a five-day luxury vacation in Jeju Island, Grand Prix racing experiences, BLACKPINK concert tickets at Tokyo Dome and more.

As the premier identity ecosystem created by Animoca Brands, Moca Network brings together over 600 portfolio companies, more than 700 million addressable users and a diverse range of enterprise partners. Moca Network utilizes MOCA Coin as its utility and governance token.