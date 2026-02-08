AdvertisementAdvert.
Michael Saylor Drops Three Words as Bitcoin Rebounds: Did Strategy Buy $60,000 BTC Dip?

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 15:46
Michael Saylor posted "Orange Dots Matter" hint over a chart showing 713,502 BTC holdings during Bitcoin's crash to $60,000 and rebound to $71,000, hinting at a possible buy by Strategy.
Michael Saylor Drops Three Words as Bitcoin Rebounds: Did Strategy Buy $60,000 BTC Dip?
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor just added fuel to Bitcoin dip-buy rumors with a cryptic three-word caption: "Orange Dots Matter" — the one he randomly posts on Sundays. Captioned alongside a Strategy purchase chart showing 713,502 BTC held at an average cost of $76,052, the comment dropped right as Bitcoin rebounded from a brutal low near $60,000 back to $71,318.

While no official filing confirms a fresh buy, the visual timing of new orange dots on the chart — which is used to mark strategy acquisition points — has triggered speculation. The $50.70 billion reserve now shows a -6.56% unrealized loss, adding pressure to theories that Strategy may have averaged during the last Friday crash.

Did Strategy buy $60,000 BTC dip?

Bitcoin’s whiplash week just saw a new plot twist in Michael Saylor's usual code-like way with the now-usual chart. 

For those not familiar, those orange dots represent Strategy purchases across past cycles. This time, however, the overlay lands at an awkward moment for the cryptocurrency.

Article image
Source: Michael Saylor

On the TradingView chart of BTC/USDT, following the last Friday bloodbath, the price slid hard into $60,000 before snapping back to $71,318 by Sunday, Feb. 8. Of course, considering the kind of dip, a simple question was forced into every timeline: did Strategy add again?

The chart Saylor highlighted supplies the numbers that make the hint feel intentional. It shows a Bitcoin reserve value of $50.70 billion, with total holdings of 713,502 BTC, an average cost of $76,052 and an unrealized drawdown near -6.56%, or about $3,562,233,986, as of Feb. 8, 2026.

On the other hand, there is no formal filing attached to the post, and that is the point of the tease. Strategy’s buys are typically confirmed later on Mondays through official disclosures, which means the market is left to read behavior, not press releases. 

In that information vacuum, "Orange Dots Matter" is like a signal flare: watch the dots and expect confirmation to arrive after the bounce is already on the chart.

#Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News
