AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 11:34
    Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, best known for predicting the 2008 global financial crisis, has publicly endorsed a charitable use case for Bitcoin.
    Advertisement
    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to worldwide fame by correctly predicting the 2008 global financial crisis, has publicly praised a charitable use case for Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    On social media, Burry, who posts under the handle Cassandra Unchained, endorsed crypto donations to Little Wishes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to granting wishes for chronically and critically ill hospitalized children.

    “Bitcoin for Little Wishes is a good use of $BTC,” Burry said in an X post.

    HOT Stories
    Elizabeth Warren Warns Americans Could 'Lose Big' With Crypto
    U.Today Crypto Market Review: Fake Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough; Shiba Inu (SHIB): Third Time's a Charm; XRP: 3 Price Waves
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Chance for Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Eyes 22% Rebound, XRP Bull Run Imminent, According to Bollinger Bands
    Samourai Bitcoin to Stay in Strategic Reserve

    Little Wishes, which was founded in 2003, has a long track record of granting over 36,000 wishes across 46 hospitals in the United States.

    Advertisement

    The organization facilitates both immediate and ongoing wishes that include small personal items to experiences that bring comfort and joy to children facing serious medical challenges.

    The nonprofit confirmed that supporters could contribute Bitcoin directly through a dedicated platform on Every.org in response to questions about cryptocurrency donations.

    Burry's views on Bitcoin

    Bitcoin is often criticized for its volatility and use in speculative investment, but this shows that the cryptocurrency is also used for philanthropy. Accepting Bitcoin can open up new donor demographics, including younger or tech-savvy contributors who might prefer using digital currency over traditional payment methods.

    Advertisement

    card

    Burry, who rose to prominence after predicting the subprime mortgage crisis, is known as a longtime critic of the leading cryptocurrency. Most recently, in a December 2025 podcast with author Michael Lewis, Burry offered some of his bluntest public comments on Bitcoin.

    He opined that Bitcoin going to $100,000 was "the most ridiculous thing," adding that it is "not worth anything."

    The “Big Short” hero even invoked the infamous 17th‑century Dutch tulip bubble.

    Earlier, he warned that leverage was the main problem with crypto.

    However, the post shows that he might be warming up to the leading cryptocurrency.

    #Michael Burry
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:55
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Mingo Secures Exclusive 54-Country Ticketing Deal on Hedera
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:55
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:34
    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 10:02
    803,780,000 XRP Now Locked in ETFs as Major Repricing Looms
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 9:40
    Coinbase CEO Says Banks Can 'Win Big' by Adopting Crypto Infrastructure
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:55
    $500 Million Bitcoin Whale Awakens After 12 Years, Dumps Millions With 31,250% Profit
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:34
    Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 18, 2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all