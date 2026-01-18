Michael Burry Reveals Good Use Case for Bitcoin

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to worldwide fame by correctly predicting the 2008 global financial crisis, has publicly praised a charitable use case for Bitcoin.

On social media, Burry, who posts under the handle Cassandra Unchained, endorsed crypto donations to Little Wishes, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to granting wishes for chronically and critically ill hospitalized children.

“Bitcoin for Little Wishes is a good use of $BTC,” Burry said in an X post.

Little Wishes, which was founded in 2003, has a long track record of granting over 36,000 wishes across 46 hospitals in the United States.

The organization facilitates both immediate and ongoing wishes that include small personal items to experiences that bring comfort and joy to children facing serious medical challenges.

The nonprofit confirmed that supporters could contribute Bitcoin directly through a dedicated platform on Every.org in response to questions about cryptocurrency donations.

Burry's views on Bitcoin

Bitcoin is often criticized for its volatility and use in speculative investment, but this shows that the cryptocurrency is also used for philanthropy. Accepting Bitcoin can open up new donor demographics, including younger or tech-savvy contributors who might prefer using digital currency over traditional payment methods.

Burry, who rose to prominence after predicting the subprime mortgage crisis, is known as a longtime critic of the leading cryptocurrency. Most recently, in a December 2025 podcast with author Michael Lewis, Burry offered some of his bluntest public comments on Bitcoin.

He opined that Bitcoin going to $100,000 was "the most ridiculous thing," adding that it is "not worth anything."

The “Big Short” hero even invoked the infamous 17th‑century Dutch tulip bubble.

Earlier, he warned that leverage was the main problem with crypto.

However, the post shows that he might be warming up to the leading cryptocurrency.