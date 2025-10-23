MEXC’s AI Predictive Risk Control Model Helps Cut Criminal Success by Over a Third

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As crypto-related financial crime becomes more complex and transnational, exchanges are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to stay ahead. MEXC’s latest Q3 2025 Risk Control Performance Review shows that its AI-driven predictive framework has helped reduce organized crime activity on the platform by 36%, marking one of the strongest quarterly declines reported in the sector this year.

According to the exchange, the AI system integrates transaction-pattern recognition, behavioral modeling, and fraud-signature analytics to identify illicit activity before it occurs. Since Q2 2025, the system has flagged or blocked over 70,000 suspicious actions, freezing approximately $4.97 million USDT in questionable funds and intercepting 48 confirmed fraud cases during July and August alone.

AI vs. Deepfakes and Synthetic Identities

A growing focus for the system has been identity verification, as exchanges face a surge in AI-generated deepfakes used to bypass Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. MEXC reported detecting 3,097 fraudulent liveness-verification attempts in Q3 — a 15% increase from the previous quarter.

The company said its detection modules are trained on synthetic-media datasets, improving the system’s ability to filter out falsified identities without slowing down onboarding. Deepfake-based identity spoofing is one of the most dangerous frontiers in digital fraud, and early detection has become central to maintaining both compliance and user security.

Regional Impact and Data-Driven Response

MEXC’s AI model adapts to regional crime patterns through continuous retraining using local incident data. In Southeast Asia, a region long targeted by cross-border scam networks, the exchange reported a 59% drop in fraud incidents in Q3. Indonesia — previously identified as a hotspot for collusive accounts — saw a 72% reduction in suspicious activity following the rollout of stricter withdrawal verification and AI-powered screening.

In South Asia, organized-crime activity fell 35% after MEXC retrained its model on regional behavioral data, while the CIS region saw a 31% improvement linked to new anomaly-detection tools and expanded cooperation with local enforcement.

The framework integrates real-time data analysis with regional escalation channels, scanning every transaction for anomalies in spending behavior, device fingerprints, and network origins. When irregularities are detected, cases are automatically escalated to MEXC’s 24-hour security desk, which coordinates directly with law enforcement.

Law Enforcement Partnerships and Recoveries

In Q3, MEXC processed 593 assistance requests and 121 official freeze orders from global law enforcement agencies. The company’s cooperation helped recover $900,000 USDT in user funds that had been mistakenly sent to incorrect addresses — part of its broader initiative to enhance user asset protection.

MEXC’s customer protection and AML efforts were recognized at the International Counter-Fraud Conference (ICFC 2025) in Seoul, where the company presented its cross-border anti-fraud framework co-developed with compliance firm Transight.

Beyond detection, MEXC has positioned AI as its “first line of defense,” backed by ongoing joint training programs with regulators and enforcement agencies across Southeast Asia, the CIS, and Latin America. These initiatives focus on improving investigative coordination, evidence handling, and digital forensics through hands-on case simulation and AI-assisted analysis.