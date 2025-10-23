AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    MEXC’s AI Predictive Risk Control Model Helps Cut Criminal Success by Over a Third

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 12:03
    Crypto exchange MEXC introduces AI-powered predictive security tooling
    Advertisement
    MEXC’s AI Predictive Risk Control Model Helps Cut Criminal Success by Over a Third
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As crypto-related financial crime becomes more complex and transnational, exchanges are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to stay ahead. MEXC’s latest Q3 2025 Risk Control Performance Review shows that its AI-driven predictive framework has helped reduce organized crime activity on the platform by 36%, marking one of the strongest quarterly declines reported in the sector this year.

    According to the exchange, the AI system integrates transaction-pattern recognition, behavioral modeling, and fraud-signature analytics to identify illicit activity before it occurs. Since Q2 2025, the system has flagged or blocked over 70,000 suspicious actions, freezing approximately $4.97 million USDT in questionable funds and intercepting 48 confirmed fraud cases during July and August alone. 

    AI vs. Deepfakes and Synthetic Identities

    A growing focus for the system has been identity verification, as exchanges face a surge in AI-generated deepfakes used to bypass Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. MEXC reported detecting 3,097 fraudulent liveness-verification attempts in Q3 — a 15% increase from the previous quarter.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Death Cross Puts $2 XRP at Risk, Ripple CTO Warns About Crypto Wallets Scam, Bitcoin Hits 700% Liquidation Imbalance
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest

    The company said its detection modules are trained on synthetic-media datasets, improving the system’s ability to filter out falsified identities without slowing down onboarding. Deepfake-based identity spoofing is one of the most dangerous frontiers in digital fraud, and early detection has become central to maintaining both compliance and user security.

    Advertisement

    Regional Impact and Data-Driven Response

    MEXC’s AI model adapts to regional crime patterns through continuous retraining using local incident data. In Southeast Asia, a region long targeted by cross-border scam networks, the exchange reported a 59% drop in fraud incidents in Q3. Indonesia — previously identified as a hotspot for collusive accounts — saw a 72% reduction in suspicious activity following the rollout of stricter withdrawal verification and AI-powered screening.

    In South Asia, organized-crime activity fell 35% after MEXC retrained its model on regional behavioral data, while the CIS region saw a 31% improvement linked to new anomaly-detection tools and expanded cooperation with local enforcement.

    The framework integrates real-time data analysis with regional escalation channels, scanning every transaction for anomalies in spending behavior, device fingerprints, and network origins. When irregularities are detected, cases are automatically escalated to MEXC’s 24-hour security desk, which coordinates directly with law enforcement.

    Law Enforcement Partnerships and Recoveries

    In Q3, MEXC processed 593 assistance requests and 121 official freeze orders from global law enforcement agencies. The company’s cooperation helped recover $900,000 USDT in user funds that had been mistakenly sent to incorrect addresses — part of its broader initiative to enhance user asset protection.

    MEXC’s customer protection and AML efforts were recognized at the International Counter-Fraud Conference (ICFC 2025) in Seoul, where the company presented its cross-border anti-fraud framework co-developed with compliance firm Transight.

    Beyond detection, MEXC has positioned AI as its “first line of defense,” backed by ongoing joint training programs with regulators and enforcement agencies across Southeast Asia, the CIS, and Latin America. These initiatives focus on improving investigative coordination, evidence handling, and digital forensics through hands-on case simulation and AI-assisted analysis.

    #MEXC #Cryptocurrency Exchange Aggregator
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:05
    XRP Ledger Validator Names Great Use Case for This Transaction-Based Amendment
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all