Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 14:56
    Metaplanet boss has made major statement on company's future strategic Bitcoin plans
    Advertisement
    Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, has published a post about his company’s future plans regarding building the business based on Bitcoin. He also revealed three top objectives Metaplanet has set for itself as a BTC company.

    Gerovich stated that Metaplanet intends to “further expand” its Bitcoin Income Generation Business.

    3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet

    The Metaplanet CEO shared three important objectives for the company to follow in the short term. The first one is that they plan to maximize their Bitcoin yield. The second is “minimizing market impact on Bitcoin prices,” and the third “optimizing revenue generation from our Bitcoin income business.”

    HOT Stories
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure
    Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu to Add Zero or Hit $0.00002? Is Bitcoin in Stealth Rally to $120,000? Ethereum Can Start $5,000 Rally Here
    Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October, XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand, 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost

    He stressed that Metaplanet is decisive in proceeding with these strategic goals and fully executing them. The CEO also added that the company is currently “cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.”

    Advertisement

    Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain

    As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Metaplanet announced the acquisition of one of the largest Bitcoin domains in Japan — Bitcoin.jp. The deal was confirmed this week, and it was part of the launch of the company’s new Japanese arm, Bitcoin Japan Inc.

    The goal of this acquisition is to provide support to upcoming projects Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference, planned for 2027. Besides, it will help to power Bitcoin adoption around the country.

    #Metaplanet #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:49
    Coinbase Delists Major Ethereum DeFi Token: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 18
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT
    FuturoMining Achieves New Daily Yield Milestone for Altcoin Users
    How to Choose the Best Dogecoin Mining Pool
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:56
    Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:49
    Coinbase Delists Major Ethereum DeFi Token: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 18, 2025 - 14:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 18
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all