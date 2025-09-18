Metaplanet CEO Reveals Top 3 Bitcoin Objectives for Company: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet CEO, has published a post about his company’s future plans regarding building the business based on Bitcoin. He also revealed three top objectives Metaplanet has set for itself as a BTC company.

Gerovich stated that Metaplanet intends to “further expand” its Bitcoin Income Generation Business.

3 key Bitcoin objectives for Metaplanet

The Metaplanet CEO shared three important objectives for the company to follow in the short term. The first one is that they plan to maximize their Bitcoin yield. The second is “minimizing market impact on Bitcoin prices,” and the third “optimizing revenue generation from our Bitcoin income business.”

He stressed that Metaplanet is decisive in proceeding with these strategic goals and fully executing them. The CEO also added that the company is currently “cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.”

1) On the September-October Bitcoin purchase window:



The Sept-Oct timeframe in our disclosure is simply a regulatory window we had to define - it's not a hard constraint on our execution timeline. Our actual approach prioritizes speed while being thoughtful about market impact.… https://t.co/EbIecdWA4E — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 18, 2025

Metaplanet acquires largest Japan-based Bitcoin domain

As reported by U.Today earlier this week, Metaplanet announced the acquisition of one of the largest Bitcoin domains in Japan — Bitcoin.jp. The deal was confirmed this week, and it was part of the launch of the company’s new Japanese arm, Bitcoin Japan Inc.

The goal of this acquisition is to provide support to upcoming projects Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference, planned for 2027. Besides, it will help to power Bitcoin adoption around the country.