Metaplanet CEO Reveals New Crypto-Friendly Law in Japan

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Metaplanet’s CEO Simon Gerovich has shared an exciting update concerning crypto asset regulations in Japan, sparking discussions across the crypto community.

On Saturday, April 11, Gerovich revealed that the Japanese government has approved a cabinet decision on amendments to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

This approval allows the country to officially classify cryptocurrencies as financial products, marking a major milestone for the crypto ecosystem.

Bitcoin in spotlight in Japan's new law

Following the approval of the rule amendment, Gerovich noted that as crypto-related rules become more defined, the market is likely to effectively recognize the essential asset with strong fundamentals, transparency and long-term viability.

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In his statement, Gerovich pointed at Bitcoin as one of such essential assets, noting that the world’s leading crypto asset is built on transparency and verifiability, and that it has no central issuer.

While Bitcoin is also considered as most compatible for institutions integrating digital assets into their systems, Gerovich noted that Japan’s evolving green light on crypto assets positions Bitcoin for more adoption in the region.

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In addition to this, the crypto advocate also believes that the development could also play a major role in Japan’s competitiveness in global finance.

Since multiple countries across the globe are making efforts to establish themselves as hubs for digital finance, Japan may outperform most of the countries depending on how it leverages this regulatory clarity.

Metaplanet to double down on Bitcoin strategy amid Japan's crypto clarity

According to Simon Gerovich, Metaplanet is looking to leverage the new crypto regulatory development in Japan to further expand its crypto offerings.

He noted that while Metaplanet is already operating with the transparency expected of a publicly listed firm, it is looking to utilize the development by doubling down on a Bitcoin-focused capital strategy.