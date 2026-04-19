AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Massive $290 Million Hack Hits Ethereum and Arbitrum

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 5:59
    One of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) exploits of 2026 took place on Saturday..
    Advertisement
    Massive $290 Million Hack Hits Ethereum and Arbitrum
    Cover image via depositphotos.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    An attacker has siphoned over $290 million from the Kelp DAO ecosystem across the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks. 

    Lending protocols had to urgently enact emergency protective measures in order to be able to contain the financial contagion as a result of the breach, which centered on the rsETH cross-chain bridge. 

    The price of the Aave (AAVE) token has plunged by roughly 18% as a result of the devastating exploit.

    HOT Stories
    Massive $290 Million Hack Hits Ethereum and Arbitrum Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Ceiling, XRP Will Go Parabolic If Price Growth Accelerates: Crypto Market Review

    The root cause 

    According to on-chain forensics provided by security analytics firm D2 Finance, the vulnerability was not a flaw within the underlying LayerZero infrastructure. 

    Advertisement

    Instead, the exploit has been identified as an "OApp peer-trust bug," which stems from a severe key compromise on the source chain.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 21:49
    'Fat Fiinger' Nightmare? Crypto Trader Just Made $50 Million Mistake
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The attacker managed to compromise a legitimately deployed Kelp DAO peer contract. 

    Advertisement

    The attacker’s initial addresses were funded via the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash to obscure their tracks prior to the breach.

    Leveraging stolen funds 

    After securing the massive trove of rsETH, the exploiter did not immediately attempt to cash out. 

    Instead, they moved to leverage the stolen assets across major DeFi lending markets.

    Blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed that the attacker aggressively deposited the stolen rsETH as collateral to borrow Wrapped Ethereum (WETH). 

    The exploiter's consolidated holdings currently exceed 106,400 ETH, valued at nearly $250 million.

    Emergency response 

    Aave officially announced the freezing of all rsETH markets across its V3 and V4 deployments, stripping the asset of all borrowing power. Aave founder Stani Kulechov was quick to reassure users that Aave's core smart contracts remain secure and were not exploited.  

    #Ethereum News #Arbitrum #Decentralized Finance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 0:05
    ETH to $2,900? Ethereum Price Chart Signals Key Structural Shift
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 15:25
    '30 XRP Sent': Ripple CTO Emeritus Fulfills XRP Offer
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 5:59
    Massive $290 Million Hack Hits Ethereum and Arbitrum
    Ethereum News Arbitrum Decentralized Finance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 19, 2026 - 0:05
    ETH to $2,900? Ethereum Price Chart Signals Key Structural Shift
    Ethereum Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum News
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 15:25
    '30 XRP Sent': Ripple CTO Emeritus Fulfills XRP Offer
    XRP Ripple News
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all