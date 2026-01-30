Major XRP Escrow Amendment Just Passed, What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The XRP Ledger Escrow amendment is now officially in an activation period, according to RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari, who recently shared an update with the XRP community.

Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, shared this update with the crypto community. The Token Escrow amendment has hit the two-week activation timer after gaining a 82.35% consensus with 28 "yes" votes. The potential activation date for the token escrow amendment is Feb. 12, 2026, at 9:21:01 p.m. UTC, according to xrpscan data, with a current countdown of 13 days, 6 hours.

Vet revealed his expectations on Token Escrow, which he says will allows users to escrow any token issued on the XRP Ledger, including RLUSD, meme coins and real world assets, highlighting it as an important tool for the ecosystem.

The Token Escrow amendment enhances the existing escrow functionality on the XRP Ledger by enabling support for both Trustline-based tokens (IOUs) and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs). This amendment introduces changes to ledger objects, transactions and transaction processing logic to allow escrows to use IOU tokens and MPTs, while respecting issuer controls and maintaining ledger integrity.

In simple terms, the Token Escrow amendment extends escrow functionality to fungible tokens, enabling Trustline Tokens and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) to be held in escrow.

XRP Ledger welcomes new release

This week, XRP Ledger welcomed a new XRPL version 3.1.0, which includes Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol and bug fixes.

The SingleAssetVault amendment adds vaults, which pool a single asset for use with the Lending Protocol. The Lending Protocol adds the ability to create loans on the XRP Ledger. fixBatchInnerSigs fixes an issue in which the inner transactions of a Batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures, as inner transactions never have valid signatures. These amendments are currently being voted upon by the XRP community.

The fix amendments from XRPL version 3.0.0 went live on XRP Ledger mainnet. These include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder. The fixTokenEscrowV1 corrected a minor accounting error in MPT escrows.

The permissioned domains amendment has also achieved a majority, with the current countdown now 4 days, 18 hours, according to xrpscan data.