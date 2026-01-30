AdvertisementAdvert.
    Major XRP Escrow Amendment Just Passed, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 16:08
    Key XRP Ledger escrow amendment hits activation timer, with more changes to come in the coming days.
    The XRP Ledger Escrow amendment is now officially in an activation period, according to RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari, who recently shared an update with the XRP community.

    Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, shared this update with the crypto community. The Token Escrow amendment has hit the two-week activation timer after gaining a 82.35% consensus with 28 "yes" votes. The potential activation date for the token escrow amendment is Feb. 12, 2026, at 9:21:01 p.m. UTC, according to xrpscan data, with a current countdown of 13 days, 6 hours.

    Vet revealed his expectations on Token Escrow, which he says will allows users to escrow any token issued on the XRP Ledger, including RLUSD, meme coins and real world assets, highlighting it as an important tool for the ecosystem.

    The Token Escrow amendment enhances the existing escrow functionality on the XRP Ledger by enabling support for both Trustline-based tokens (IOUs) and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs). This amendment introduces changes to ledger objects, transactions and transaction processing logic to allow escrows to use IOU tokens and MPTs, while respecting issuer controls and maintaining ledger integrity.

    In simple terms, the Token Escrow amendment extends escrow functionality to fungible tokens, enabling Trustline Tokens and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) to be held in escrow.

    XRP Ledger welcomes new release

    This week, XRP Ledger welcomed a new XRPL version 3.1.0, which includes Single Asset Vaults, the Lending Protocol and bug fixes.

    The SingleAssetVault amendment adds vaults, which pool a single asset for use with the Lending Protocol. The Lending Protocol adds the ability to create loans on the XRP Ledger. fixBatchInnerSigs fixes an issue in which the inner transactions of a Batch transaction would be flagged as having valid signatures, as inner transactions never have valid signatures. These amendments are currently being voted upon by the XRP community.

    The fix amendments from XRPL version 3.0.0 went live on XRP Ledger mainnet. These include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder. The fixTokenEscrowV1 corrected a minor accounting error in MPT escrows.

    The permissioned domains amendment has also achieved a majority, with the current countdown now 4 days, 18 hours, according to xrpscan data.

