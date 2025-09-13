Advertisement
    Major Shibarium Security Breach Occurs, but Measures Taken: Top SHIB Dev

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 13/09/2025 - 8:56
    Top-tier SHIB developer shares details of measures taken to tackle recent Shibarium security breach
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shytoshi Kusama’s right-hand developer, Kaal Dhairya, has spread the word about a malicious attack carried out against Shibarium in an attempt to steal millions of BONE tokens. However, it was successfully prevented.

    Dhairya shared an update with the details of the measures that were taken to protect the millions of BONE and the Shibarium ecosystem in general.

    Details of recent attack

    Kaal Dhairya called the attack “sophisticated,” believing that it had probably been planned months in advance. It was carried out by the hacker using a flash loan to buy 4.6 million BONE. The attacker managed to access validator signing keys, thus gaining “majority validator power, and signed a malicious state to drain assets from the bridge.”

    However, the BONE contract was delegated to Validator 1; therefore, the hacker was unable to withdraw the tokens. They remain locked due to unstaking delays, Dhairya admitted, and thus the SHIB team got enough time to freeze that batch of crypto.

    Dhairya stated that the team’s priority is “protecting the network and community assets.” He also promised to continue to provide relevant and transparent updates on this case as the investigation continues: “We will continue to provide transparent updates as the investigation progresses.”

    #Shibarium #Shytoshi Kusama #BONE
