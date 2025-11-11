AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum's Buterin Sounds Alarm Over Aging

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 18:46
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shown a keen interest in longevity research
    Advertisement
    Ethereum's Buterin Sounds Alarm Over Aging
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent social media post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has opined that in the future, when anti-aging therapies or significant lifespan/healthspan extensions exist, people will look back at our current era and be shocked that we tolerated age-related deaths as "normal." 

    Advertisement

    The prominent Canadian developer believes that aging is a preventable problem.

    The billionaire often combines tech optimism, long-term thinking, and effective altruism as part of his philosophy.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Loses Zero, Saylor’s Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months, Ripple Taking Over — Crypto News Digest
    Thursday on Track to Be Big Day for XRP Holders
    No, You Cannot Unlock Satoshi's Bitcoin Fortune with Just 24 Words
    Crypto Market Prediction: Enormous XRP Price Comeback, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Nosedive to Zero, What If Bitcoin Hits $111,700: Something to Happen?

    In early 2018, he donated roughly $2.4 million in Ether to the SENS Research Foundation, a nonprofit focused on the biomedical research of rejuvenation therapies. 

    Advertisement

    Buterin has previously described aging as "one of the greatest problems facing humanity." 

    Back in 2020, the cryptocurrency luminary predicted that there would be a shift toward biotech. The "final boss": massively extending healthy life-span and ending aging entirely.

    "So like basically, you know, just imagine the concept of your grandmother dying, just kind of slowly and imperceptibly disappearing from the public consciousness over the course of around 40 years…" Buterin said during a podcast appearance back in 2021. 

    Fighting aging 

    Buterin is, of course, far from being the only prominent executive who is advocating against aging.  There are several other tech executives and prominent figures known for their strong interest in anti‑aging or longevity research.

    For instance, Bryan Johnson, founder of companies like Kernel and Braintree, famously runs a highly publicised anti‑aging program called "Project Blueprint." It involves an intense diet, supplements, and biomarkers. 

    Billionaire Peter Thiel, who is also known as a prominent crypto investor,  has invested heavily in companies addressing aging and life extension. He has donated millions to longevity research via foundations like the Methuselah Foundation. 

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also been actively investing in longevity research. 

    #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 11, 2025 - 18:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Loses Zero, Saylor’s Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months, Ripple Taking Over — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 15:57
    'Zcash Not a Trade': Former US Advisor Clashes With Arthur Hayes
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Threshold Network Simplifies Bitcoin Onchain Access With Direct and Gasless tBTC Minting
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 18:46
    Ethereum's Buterin Sounds Alarm Over Aging
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 18:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Loses Zero, Saylor’s Strategy Makes Biggest Bitcoin Purchase in Months, Ripple Taking Over — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 11, 2025 - 15:57
    'Zcash Not a Trade': Former US Advisor Clashes With Arthur Hayes
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all