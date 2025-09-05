Major Crypto Exchange Announces Mass Delisting of 48 Futures Contracts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As reported by Wu Blockchain, major crypto exchange BitMEX is set to delist 48 perpetual contracts on Sept. 11 at 12:00 p.m. UTC. In an official BitMEX release, the crypto exchange revealed its decision to delist 48 perpetual swap contracts, which would be settled at 12:00 p.m. UTC on Sept. 11, 2025, according to its standard practice.

The decision affects the trading pairs of major cryptocurrencies, including Arbitrum (ARB), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Stellar (XLM), Ondo (ONDO), Pi (PI), Cats in a dogs world (MEW) and a few others.

The trading pairs of the 48 perpetual contracts to be delisted include DOGSUSDT, 100SATSUSD, ACTUSDT, AEVOUSDT, APUUSDT, ARBUSD, AUSD, AUSDT, BANANAUSDT, BIGTIMEUSDT, BLURUSDT, CATUSDT, CHILLGUYUSDT, CYBERUSDT, DOODUSDT, GMEUSDT, GMTUSD, HAEDALUSDT, HYPERUSDT, INITUSDT, IPUSDT, LAUNCHCOINUSDT, LAUSDT, LUNAUSDT, MELANIAUSDT, MERLUSD, MEWUSDT, MGOUSDT, MOONPIGUSDT, MOVEUSDT, NOTUSDT, ONDOUSDT, ORDIUSD, PIUSDT, POKTUSDT, SAGAUSDT, SAHARAUSDT, SHIBUSD, SIGNUSDT, SOPHUSDT , SUSDT, SXTUSDT, USDTUSDC, WCTUSDT, WOOUSDT, XAUTUSD, XLMUSDT and ZROUSDT.

According to BitMEX, the decision to delist the perpetual contracts was made due to insufficient trading interest. The crypto exchange provided a timeline for the delisting process in its blog post.

The contracts will trade normally until 4:00 a.m. UTC on Sept. 11, 2025. At 12:00 p.m. UTC on Sept. 11, 2025, the relevant contracts will expire, all trading will cease and all open orders will be canceled. All open positions in the relevant contracts will be closed out using the relevant settlement prices.

XRP, ADA new futures to be listed

In a separate announcement, BitMEX stated it would be listing new quarterly futures on Sept. 9, 2025, at 4:00 a.m. UTC. Details of the listing and the settlement dates of current and upcoming futures contracts for Q4, 2025, were announced in the blog post.

This decision affects the trading pairs of major cryptocurrencies, Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP.

The perpetual contracts of Cardano/Bitcoin, Ethereum/Bitcoin, Ethereum/USD and XRP/Bitcoin trading pairs will be listed on Sept. 9, 2025.