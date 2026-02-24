AdvertisementAdvert.
    Long-Term Bitcoin Bear David Stockman Calls BTC 'Rug Pull'

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 11:55
    David Stockman calls Bitcoin a "rug pull" after a 48% drop. Analysts Willy Woo and Lawrence Lepard debate if BTC is a store of value or a speculative bubble.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Former U.S. budget director David Stockman escalated his criticism of Bitcoin in a recent X post, describing the flagship cryptocurrency as a “rug pull” after its decline from $125,000 to the $60,000s in the last five months. The nearly 50% correction, argues President Reagan's former advisor, exposes what should be seen as a fundamental contradiction between the “store of value” narrative of Bitcoin and its actual price behavior during risk-off phases. 

    For Stockman, a longtime fiscal conservative and outspoken critic of central bank policy excess, the episode reinforces how post-2008 liquidity cycles have fueled speculative manias detached from real underlying cash flows.

    Is Bitcoin "store of value" or "rug pull?"

    The “rug pull” label by Stockman there, while provocative, is not new in crypto discourse. Similar language has surfaced during prior bear markets, including the 2018 collapse and the 2022 deleveraging cycle, when drawdowns exceeded 70% before recoveries.

    Of course, such harsh remarks drew responses from market participants, though the counterarguments do not directly challenge the arithmetic of the drop. On-chain analyst Willy Woo pointed to historical drawdowns in trillion-dollar equities, such as Nvidia, Apple, Amazon and Meta, each of which at some stage lost between 60% and 90% from peak to trough before recovering. 

    If large-cap stocks can suffer deep declines and remain core components of long-term portfolios, volatility alone may not invalidate Bitcoin’s thesis, according to Woo.

    Another vocal proponent of BTC, investor Lawrence Lepard, took a more forward-looking position, arguing that the cryptocurrency remains in an adoption phase and could outperform gold over the next two years. So, for him, the current market environment is transitional rather than terminal.

