Lithium Ready to Conclude Its Presale, Announces Token Burns

Lithium Ecosystem, a new blockchain powered by renewable energy, completes 50% of its pre-sale. With a complete audit, limited supply of tokens, and a planned token burn, Lithium aims for a future.

With its completed audit, its legal registration as an established company, its waived contract, and its limited supply of only, it positions itself among the newly released tokens in the industry. The Lithium Ecosystem has managed to complete 50% of its pre-sale.

Its founders are very active on Twitter and provide constant information about the project, promoting it daily and ensuring an excellent launch by completing its pre-sale in the coming days.

Lithium Ecosystem is essentially a new blockchain network powered by renewable energy that will have various utilities such as large-scale P2P trading, Bitcoin mining, and mining with eco-friendly energy, the sale of GPUs developed by the team to execute this mining, staking in BNB at a daily rate of 1.5% for pre-sale participants.

The pre-sale currently costs $0.2 per token.

Tokens can only be purchased from the official pre-sale page using BNB exclusively: https://lithiumecosystem.com/

All project information can be found here: https://lithiums-organization.gitbook.io/lithium-ecosystem-whitepaper

You can join the community here: https://t.me/lithiumecosystem

Twitter Official: https://x.com/Lithiumeco

Lithium presents itself as an altcoin inspired by the Solana, Ethereum, and BNB ecosystems. They also remind that they will burn 30%, which will reduce the circulating tokens to only 14,000,000 tokens.