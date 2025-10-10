Litecoin (LTC) Suddenly Jumps 13%, What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Litecoin (LTC) has maintained a bullish stance in the last 30 days, gaining over 16% in price as the upward momentum lingers. In the last 24 hours, the asset has jumped by about 13% as the price hit an intraday peak of $132 in early trading.

Institutional demand and ETF optimism fuel Litecoin’s surge

According to CoinMarketCap data, Litecoin briefly exchanged for $132.96 as the coin showed promise of higher price levels. The uptick came as the coin cleared its resistance level, and with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 75, the bullish momentum continued.

Analysts are, however, watching whether the support between $128 and $130 will hold. The coin could leverage that support to target higher levels, such as $150. The market conditions appear right to pull that off as long as the current momentum lingers longer.

As of press time, the Litecoin price was exchanging hands at $132.42, which represents a 13.02% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset is attracting massive attention among investors as trading volume has spiked by a staggering 187.23% to $2.22 billion within the same time frame. It is a development that indicates many in the space are determined to profit from the uptrend.

Among players contributing to the surge in price are institutional holders. Large wallets have increased their holdings of Litecoin by over 15% so far in October. The soaring demand is rubbing off positively on the price of LTC.

Additionally, investors are anticipating approval for a spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) after Canary Capital updated its S-1 filing within the week. The asset manager’s amendment included designating a 0.95% sponsor fee and revealing its ticker as LTCC.

According to sources familiar with ETF procedures, these are finishing touches usually added to an application when approval appears likely. All attention is now focused on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and whether it will give the green light.

Analyst predicts Litecoin could rally toward $220

Interestingly, while the market is focusing on the $150 price target, renowned on-chain analyst Ali Martinez projects a higher figure.

As reported by U.Today in August 2025, Martinez believes Litecoin is tracking Ethereum and that LTC could hit $220 . This depends on Ethereum’s performance and whether the leading altcoin could flip $5,200.