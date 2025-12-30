Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2025, numerous cryptocurrency brands struggled with challenges they never faced before: the rise of AI, algorithm adjustments, regulatory uncertainty and generally unstable sentiment. Some of the audience say we are already in a deep bear market, and some other enthusiasts are waiting for the peak to come in Q1, 2026, while many more think that the whole cycle narrative is not relevant any longer.

Lunar Digital Assets is one of, if not the heaviest-hitting teams of Web3 marketing & public relation veterans. They help brands and projects raise funds, gain users, flourish and accelerate adoption even in an ever changing landscape. Here's how one of its senior PR figures, Marshall Beck, formulates the mission, public perception, and approach within the company and most importantly, for their clients.

Lunar Digital Assets crypto PR powerhouse hits $20 billion milestone in 2025

Lunar Digital Assets , a reputable PR and marketing team in crypto, blockchain, AI and Web3 verticals, celebrates a number of major accomplishments in 2025 despite market turbulence. Namely, it eclipsed $20 billion in net volume of funds raised by customers.

Besides early-stage teams interested in securing their strategic funding via private seed and preseed rounds as well as ICOs, Lunar Digital Assets backed established brands like Polygon (POL), the first mainstream L2 on EVM, and QuickSwap, a flagship multichain decentralized exchange for spot and futures positions.

Also, Lunar Digital Assets supercharged some of the loudest campaigns in the sphere of altcoin digital asset treasuries (DATs), the red-hot narrative of this year. Litecoin-based treasuries were in the spotlight for the company in the last 12 months

The platform offers a comprehensive approach as it covers full-funnel content creation frameworks, urgent publications in top-tier crypto media outlets, influencer marketing and partnerships, tailored ambassador campaigns, interactions with KOLs and many more.

The campaigns conducted by Lunar Digital Assets are always transparent, fair and visible; the teams can track every result with 360-degree data tracking.

Strategy approach, grassroots expertise and cutting-edge tech all contribute to Lunar Digital Assets's excellence in the segment, Marshall Beck, Senior PR Manager, says in a comment.

From the Heavy Metal & Death Metal scene, American Politics, to the Web3 segment: Insane story of Marshall Beck, "The Web3 PR Shadow Lord"

In Lunar Digital Assets, Marshall Beck is responsible for direct interactions with clients, media, and potential customers. With his eccentric reputation as an accomplished internationally acclaimed Death, Black, and Heavy Metal musician as well as concert promoter, he is frequently and affectionately referred to as the "Web3 Shadow Lord" by the Web3 media and community.

With this background, the 41-year-old also has a track record of having also worked very high up within the United States Private Intelligence Community during President Trump’s entire first term. Besides being in the trenches of crypto and Web3 PR for years, he is also a recognized internet personality in the United States. During his downtime from Web3, MMA, and Music Beck also writes and publishes short horror stories with the most popular short horror story channel on YouTube-Chilling Tales for Dark Nights.

Having an affiliation with Arizona Combat Sports, Carlson Gracie Arizona Jiu-Jitsu, and other Self-Defense teams, Marshall Beck has won four high-profile BJJ tournaments in the U.S. within this decade.

An underground media icon, he has curated some of the loudest media and PR campaigns for Lunar Digital Assets, including assisting the launch and promotion of QuickSwap's #1 show “The Aggregated,” several Rogue Bunnies parties associated with the legacy of The Playmates, and has been instrumental in breaking news for Polygon, QuickSwap, SparkDex, Dogechain, LitVM, Luxxfolio, StratEx as well as several others over the last few years.

“The team at Lunar Digital Assets is absolutely solid. I think of them like a highly functional band, like brothers and sisters. I’ve been in the international spotlight for all sub-genres of Heavy Metal, Politics, Horror, and Jiu Jitsu. But, with Web3/Crypto I typically prefer to keep my presence, work, and contributions significantly more… esoteric. By strategically staying relatively invisible, it minimizes the chaos, frequent harassment, and drama which otherwise always comes with a public life.” -Marshall Beck. (Lunar Digital Assets)

Bands: (Reign of Vengeance, Marshall Beck & The Totally Tough Guys, REBIRTH, Marshall Beck & Introducing The Oh Your So Braves)

Marshall’s expertise spans an enormous roster of verticals, including media distribution, cryptocurrency, blockchain, AI, heavy music, mixed martial arts, marketing, public relations, artist promotion, talent management, podcasting, concert/tour organization and much more…

One thing is certain, the Web3 media and culture enjoys working with Lunar Digital Assets and Marshall Beck. They also expect Lunar Digital Assets to continue on as a very important and influential part of Web3/Crypto culture, whether we do or do not know exactly which strings are being pulled behind the veil.