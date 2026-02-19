AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shibarium Search Interest Records Unusual 100% Rise and Fall on Google

By Godfrey Benjamin
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 15:40
Shibarium interest among retail investors is falling, as shown by Google Search trends.
Advertisement
Shibarium Search Interest Records Unusual 100% Rise and Fall on Google
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, has recorded no single interest in the last 24 hours. This lack of interest, which comes after online interests soared to 100%, has left many in the ecosystem shocked by the development.

Advertisement

How Shibarium dropped from 100% to zero

Notably, both community members and potential investors from the public turn to the Google search engine to find out the latest on Shibarium. However, in the last 24 hours, public interest in the L2 has totally disappeared, sparking concerns among network users.

According to Google Trends, the search interest plunged from a peak of 100% at 1:00 p.m. UTC. on Feb. 18, 2026, to zero, less than 45 minutes later. This figure has stayed at the zero level for the last 24 hours.

With the Google search trend at zero, it signals nonexistent public interest in Shibarium, possibly as a result of the poor performance of Shiba Inu on the broader crypto market. In the last 30 days, SHIB has shed over 21.1% of its value amid bearish sentiment on the market.

Shiba Inu dropped from an intraday peak of $0.000006538 to a low of $0.000006143, representing a more than 3.8% decline. As of this writing, Shiba Inu exchanges hands at $0.000006165, which is a 3.83% drop in the last 24 hours.

Despite the broader crypto market weakness, which saw Bitcoin dip by 1.92%, Shiba Inu’s trading volume has managed to stay in the green zone. Volume is up by 4.47% at $114.27 million.

It is likely that the initial 100% spike in Shibarium search interest could have been triggered by U.Today’s report. 

It had reported on the launch of a mechanism by the Shiba Inu team to restore affected Shibarium users. The goal of the mechanism was to support users with payouts and occasional rewards as a way to encourage participants in the ecosystem.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 02/19/2026 - 13:06
Bitcoin Warning? Network Activity Drops by Nearly Half Since 2021
ByTomiwabold Olajide

Can Shibarium rebound from this?

It is worth mentioning that volatility spikes are not new to Shibarium. Sometimes, its movement confuses even market experts.

In January, when users expected increased activities as a result of Shiba Inu’s price rebound, Shibarium’s Total Volume Locked (TVL) suffered a 36% decline.

That indicates that over one-third of funds that were previously locked in the Shibarium-based protocol were withdrawn.

Despite the current drop in Google Trends, Shibarium could pick up and stun users in the coming days.

#Shibarium
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:34
XRP Breaks 200-Week Support Ahead of US Q4, 2025, GDP Release
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 14:52
Peter Brandt Rejects Gold-to-Bitcoin 'Great Rotation' Theory
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:40
Shibarium Search Interest Records Unusual 100% Rise and Fall on Google
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 15:34
XRP Breaks 200-Week Support Ahead of US Q4, 2025, GDP Release
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 14:52
Peter Brandt Rejects Gold-to-Bitcoin 'Great Rotation' Theory
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all