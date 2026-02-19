Shibarium Search Interest Records Unusual 100% Rise and Fall on Google

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium , the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, has recorded no single interest in the last 24 hours. This lack of interest, which comes after online interests soared to 100%, has left many in the ecosystem shocked by the development.

How Shibarium dropped from 100% to zero

Notably, both community members and potential investors from the public turn to the Google search engine to find out the latest on Shibarium. However, in the last 24 hours, public interest in the L2 has totally disappeared, sparking concerns among network users.

According to Google Trends , the search interest plunged from a peak of 100% at 1:00 p.m. UTC. on Feb. 18, 2026, to zero, less than 45 minutes later. This figure has stayed at the zero level for the last 24 hours.

With the Google search trend at zero, it signals nonexistent public interest in Shibarium, possibly as a result of the poor performance of Shiba Inu on the broader crypto market. In the last 30 days, SHIB has shed over 21.1% of its value amid bearish sentiment on the market.

Shiba Inu dropped from an intraday peak of $0.000006538 to a low of $0.000006143, representing a more than 3.8% decline. As of this writing, Shiba Inu exchanges hands at $0.000006165, which is a 3.83% drop in the last 24 hours.

Despite the broader crypto market weakness, which saw Bitcoin dip by 1.92%, Shiba Inu’s trading volume has managed to stay in the green zone. Volume is up by 4.47% at $114.27 million.

It is likely that the initial 100% spike in Shibarium search interest could have been triggered by U.Today’s report.

It had reported on the launch of a mechanism by the Shiba Inu team to restore affected Shibarium users . The goal of the mechanism was to support users with payouts and occasional rewards as a way to encourage participants in the ecosystem.

Can Shibarium rebound from this?

It is worth mentioning that volatility spikes are not new to Shibarium. Sometimes, its movement confuses even market experts.

In January, when users expected increased activities as a result of Shiba Inu’s price rebound, Shibarium’s Total Volume Locked (TVL) suffered a 36% decline .

That indicates that over one-third of funds that were previously locked in the Shibarium-based protocol were withdrawn.

Despite the current drop in Google Trends, Shibarium could pick up and stun users in the coming days.