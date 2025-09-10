Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Highlights Robinhood’s New Crypto Investment Feature, Here’s Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Old school trader Peter Brandt, who started his trading career in the mid-1970s, has given feedback on the new feature that has just been launched by the Robinhood investment app for crypto and stocks. However, his response to it is more sarcastic than positive.

Brandt believes that, thanks to this new feature, investors and traders are likely to begin misleading their followers on X and YouTube.

Robinhood rolls out new feature; Brandt comments

Peter Brandt quoted Robinhood’s tweet, sarcastically spotlighting this new feature launched by the popular platform. The feature is called “Multiple accounts,” and Robinhood’s tweet stated that it allows investors to organize their portfolio in any way they see best.

“Group by asset class, time horizon, investing themes, or personal goals, all in one place,” it adds some details, describing it. This feature is being rolled out to all Robinhood users now, according to the X post.

This is the best part. This way on X you will always have at least one account you can point to with screen shots to as making the big bucks even though other accounts may be taking losses. This will really make X exciting https://t.co/y9zynwLkOu — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 10, 2025

However, Brandt seems to write a bit ironically about this new tool offered by Robinhood. “This is the best part,” he commented. The savvy trader pointed out that the multiple accounts of Robinhood will now allow X users to show screenshots from at least one account as the one “making the big bucks,” even though the rest of the trader’s accounts may be taking heavy losses, and thus pretend to be a successful trader or mislead their X followers with their “success.”

This will make X and You Tube even more toxic slim buckets — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 10, 2025

The same goes for YouTube. In the comments section, Peter Brandt concluded: “This will make X and You Tube even more toxic slim buckets.”