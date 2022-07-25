Lady Apes NFT Ecosystem Spikes to OpenSea Top 10

Mon, 07/25/2022 - 15:31
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Eccentric ape-themed collection of non-fungible tokens accomplished another splendid milestone of massive adoption
Lady Apes, a series of digital collectibles releases, is now among the most popular collections on the world’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea.

Lady Apes finally makes it into OpenSea’s top 10

According to the official announcement shared by representatives of Lady Apes or the Lady Ape Club (LAC) NFT collection, its popularity has dramatically spiked on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace of the Web3 sphere.

The collection has finally grabbed a coveted spot on OpenSea’s top 10, a ranking of the trending collections on the platform. Lady Apes (LACs) siphoned the audience of the most overhyped NFT collections, including the likes of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) and Azukis.

Currently, over 140 NFT enthusiasts are holding Lady Apes. With the current floor price of 1.33 Ethers (ETH), the highest paid price for one token is over 4.7896 Ethers (ETH).

The Lady Ape Club (LAC) collection features female versions of the overhyped apes dressed in fancy outfits from leopard-patterned fur to metal band jackets.

9,000 LACs now sold on STRMNFT marketplace

Earlier last week, the Lady Ape Club (LAC) collection debuted on another popular platform, STRMNFT. Per the statement of LAC representatives, over 9,000 items were sold within a few hours.

STRMNFT is a novel platform; it launched for the general public in Q2, 2022. Lady Ape Club (LAC) NFTs were released in its first token sale in mid-July.

Besides 9,000 tokens sold on STRMNFT, the Lady Ape Club (LAC) team organized 90 auctions for its tokens on the same platform. Also, 100 LACs were allocated for Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) holders. In total, 700 tokens are allocated for further OpenSea auctions.

The Lady Ape Club (LAC) concept is set to inject new life into “tokenized apes,” one of the hottest phenomena of the 2021 NFT euphoria. The technical development of the project is helmed by a fully anonymous team of NFTs enthusiasts with dozens of years of combined experience.

