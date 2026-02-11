Kraken Moves 116 Million XRP to Binance: Analyzing Liquidity and OTC Flows

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A massive transfer of 116 million XRP from Kraken to Binance has sparked intense market speculation, as the $165 million transaction moves across major exchange rails. While such high-volume shifts often trigger "whale" warnings, a closer look at current order book depth and OTC patterns suggests this is a strategic play in liquidity rebalancing rather than a precursor to a retail sell-off.

The transfer in focus was 116,661,476 XRP, valued at $165,955,281 at the time of the alert. Whale Alert labeled it "unknown wallet to unknown wallet," while XRP-focused trackers like "XRPWallets" attributed the route of Kraken subwallet to Binance subwallet.

XRP price action and key support levels

Price action helps frame why this is being watched. On the daily XRP-USD chart by TradingView, XRP is trading around $1.3616 after printing a session high near $1.4219 and a low near $1.35930, down 2.83% on the day.

Daily XRP-USD chart by TradingView

The sell-off in February has already pushed price below the $1.60688 per XRP level marked on the chart, and it is now pressing into the $1.35-$1.45 zone, with the October low near $0.99677 as the next major support if weakness continues.

Based on liquidity review, the timing of the transfer did not line up with a visible, sudden thickening of top-of-book asks that would suggest immediate distribution.

Institutional liquidity vs. sell-side intent

OTC settlement frequently uses exchanges as rails. Inventory is staged, matched off-book, then transferred internally with less visible market impact. Large OTC prints can be hedged with derivatives, keeping spot reaction muted even at nine-figure transfers.

Another nearby transfer reinforces the pattern, with 104,855,849 XRP worth $146,949,435 also attributed as Kraken subwallet to Binance subwallet on Feb. 9. Repeated routing from the same source venue to the same destination venue is consistent with desk-level positioning and settlement logistics, not random wallet behavior.

The practical read is that this is a liquidity signal, not a standalone bearish catalyst. If similar routes begin converting into confirmed hot-wallet inflows alongside expanding asks near the current price, the probability of sell-side intent rises.

Until then, the higher-confidence explanation remains inventory positioning and OTC-style settlement running through Binance’s rails.