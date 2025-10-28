AdvertisementAdvert.
    Kraken CEO Set to Speak at Ripple Swell, Who Else Is Coming?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 28/10/2025 - 14:47
    Kraken co-CEO David Ripley is set to make an appearance at Ripple's most important event of the year, Swell, sparking anticipation in the crypto community.
    Kraken CEO Set to Speak at Ripple Swell, Who Else Is Coming?
    Kraken co-CEO David Ripley is set to speak at the Ripple Swell event scheduled for Nov. 3-4.

    The Kraken co-CEO will join other crypto industry leaders on the main stage of the Swell 2025 event, triggering expectations in the community.

    The Swell event is Ripple's most important event of the year, with leaders in crypto, payments, banking and policy coming together to discuss what’s ahead for the future of finance.

    Expectations are high for the event, where potential announcements that could influence XRP and the broader crypto market could be made.

    Kraken is a backer of XRP's $1 billion treasury by Evernorth, which will put the crypto exchange in the spotlight at the Ripple Swell event. According to recent reports, Evernorth has reached 95% of its target, now holding 388,710,606 XRP.

    BlackRock, Nasdaq, J.P. Morgan to make appearance at Swell

    The Ripple Swell event's roll call of speakers is exhaustive and includes prominent industry leaders from Ripple, BlackRock, Nasdaq, Mastercard, BNY Mellon, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton, among others.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple President Monica Long and Ripple Chairman Chris Larsen are set to take the stage at the event.

    Other speakers include Adena Friedman, Chair and Chief Executive Officer at the Nasdaq; Carolyn Weinberg, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at BNY; Jose Andres, top chef and restauranteur; Sandy Kaul, Head of Innovation at Franklin Templeton; Ryan Rugg, Global Head of Digital Assets, Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citi; Maxwell Stein, Director of Digital Assets at Blackrock; Cynthia Lo Bessette, Head of Fidelity Digital Asset Management at Fidelity; Hunter Horsley, Bitwise CEO; Nicola White, VP of Institutional Crypto at Robinhood; Scott Lucas, Head of Markets and Digital Assets at J.P. Morgan; Christian Rau, Senior Vice President of Blockchain Digital Assets and Fintech Enablement at Mastercard; and Stani Kulechov, Aave CEO.

