Kiyosaki Dismisses Critics After Being Ridiculed by Bitcoiners

By Alex Dovbnya
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 9:15
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has launched a scathing counterattack against the cryptocurrency community after being "Community Noted" for claiming he stopped buying Bitcoin..
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and a vocal proponent of "hard assets," has fired back at the cryptocurrency community after enduring days of intense ridicule. 

He recently claimed to have stopped buying Bitcoin at $6,000, his own social media history shows him urging followers to buy at prices as high as $117,000.

Kiyosaki, however, remains defiant. In a recent post, he refused to address the specific price discrepancies. Instead, he attacked the financial status of his critics and framed the backlash as an obsession with "dates" rather than value.

A narrative collapse

Earlier this week, Kiyosaki posted a statement intended to showcase his discipline as an investor. He claimed that he had stopped buying Bitcoin at $6,000."

This assertion immediately drew the ire of the crypto community and attracted a "Community Note, "a crowdsourced fact-checking feature on X. 

Users pointed out that Kiyosaki’s claim was factually impossible regarding his public statements over the last year.

In July 2025, when Bitcoin was trading between $105,000 and $117,000, Kiyosaki said that he was "going to buy one more Bitcoin asap."

Recently, when Bitcoin trading near $90,000, he claimed he was "still buying... daily."

Last January, he announced in a YouTube update that he was selling silver to buy more Bitcoin at prices above $80,000.

