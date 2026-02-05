AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 7:01
    The co-founder of the crypto-native hedge fund (and arguably the loudest bull for Solana) is stepping down after a decade, but insists he is still "mega long" on the ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Kyle Samani, the co-founder of Multicoin Capital, has announced he is leaving the firm.

    The departure comes amid a major market crash, which makes it rather notable. 

    However, it should be noted that Samani had pushed back against the narrative that he is capitulating.

    HOT Stories
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken

    A sudden exit 

    After spending nearly a decade building Multicoin with highly aggressive bets on Solana (SOL), Samani described the decision to call it quits as "bittersweet."

    Advertisement

    "My time at Multicoin has been some of the most meaningful and rewarding of my life," Samani wrote. "That said, I am excited to take some time off and explore new areas of technology."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 02/04/2026 - 14:22
    Solana (SOL) to $150? Latest 43% Boost in Volume Might Fuel Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    At the same time, he expressed full confidence in the remaining leadership team, including co-founder Tushar Jain and other partners. Samani has described them as "some of the best investors and operators in the world."

    Advertisement

    Not selling 

    Samani went to great lengths to clarify that he is not giving up on Solana itself despite the sudden exit. 

    He has announced he has requested an "in-kind redemption" in shares and warrants of Forward Industries (FWDI) instead of redeeming his stake in Multicoin’s Master Fund for cash. 

    Forward is a publicly traded entity where Samani serves as Chairman. It functions as a crypto-native holding company with substantial exposure to the Solana ecosystem.

    "To be absolutely crystal clear," Samani stressed, "I am still mega long SOL, mega long crypto, and will continue to be involved in crypto both in my personal capacity, and as Chairman of Forward."

    #Solana News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 5:48
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:01
    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 5:48
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 19:45
    Stifel: Bitcoin Could Collapse Below $40K
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 4, 2026 - 18:43
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Invited to White House, Elon Musk Promises ‘Dogecoin to the Moon’, Cardano Enters Wall Street with 3 New ETFs
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 7:01
    Key Solana Backer Quits Amid Market Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 5:48
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 5, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all