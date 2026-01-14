Key Shibarium Metric Falls 36% Despite SHIB Price Rebound

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibarium , the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, has suffered a 36% drop in Total Value Locked (TVL) in the last 24 hours. The decline is happening despite the price rebound recorded by SHIB within the same time frame.

Shibarium TVL drop signals reduced DeFi participation

According to DeFiLlama data , Shibarium Total Value Locked within this period amounted to $477,849. This indicates that more than one-third of the funds previously locked in Shibarium-based protocols have been withdrawn within the period.

It is likely that users who are withdrawing liquidity or DeFi protocols on the layer 2 are seeing less participation. It could also be a result of risk aversion among users in the ecosystem, as lending becomes less attractive to holders.

However, this does not mean that Shibarium is broken or that Shiba Inu is down. In fact, SHIB has rebounded on the crypto market as the meme coin registered a slight uptick in price. As of press time, Shiba Inu was changing hands at $0.000008719, which represents a 0.79% increase in the last 24 hours.

The dog-themed meme coin had earlier soared to $0.000009073 before registering a slight correction amid market volatility. Assets in the sector recorded an uptick following Bitcoin’s breakout above $95,000.

Shiba Inu is also enjoying increased trading volume, up 76.43% to $176.8 million. The rebound move of the coin into the $0.0000090 zone might have fueled anticipation that SHIB could be preparing to shed a zero if it sustains the current trajectory.

As U.Today reported, Shibarium might be experiencing a reset given recent developments in the ecosystem. Notably, the Shibarium network recently underwent security upgrade, which might be responsible for the drop in major metrics.

Security upgrade and privacy roadmap may explain TVL reset

Meanwhile, in the broader crypto space, privacy coins are gaining traction among users. This might have prompted the release of a privacy roadmap for Shibarium.

According to the timeline, before the end of 2026's second quarter, privacy and confidential smart contracts will appear on Shibarium and BONE, courtesy of Zama.

If successful, the development will make Shiba Inu blockchain one of the first consumer-ready ecosystems with real confidentiality.