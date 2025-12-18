KAST Card Now Enables Crypto Payments via Apple Pay, Here's How to Pay

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2025, the lines between cryptocurrency and fiat payment rails are blurred. Today, users of crypto cards can integrate them with familiar payment instruments with no special technical skills.

KAST, an award-winning producer of Solana-based cryptocurrency cards, explains why you might need to connect your iPhone to a crypto card via Apple Pay - and how to make the process of spending simple and seamless.

Connecting crypto card to Apple Pay: Key benefits

With the increased popularity of the crypto card concept as such, opportunities of their usage also grow daily. For instance, if a crypto wallet is associated with a digital card, there is no need to wait for the physical version. Users can start spending crypto immediately.

Apple Pay, one of the biggest digital payment systems in the world, ensures secure and fast checkout in millions of retail and e-commerce entities across the globe.

Apple Pay tokenizes every transaction, so the actual card number stays hidden. Top-tier crypto card providers like KAST offer real-time conversion and rewards, so customers can earn while transacting as usual.

Here's how to use Apple Pay with your crypto card: Explained by KAST

Most major crypto card providers support Apple Pay in 2026, including KAST, and cards by Crypto.com , Coinbase and Binance.

KAST users get an instantly issued virtual card, so they can add and start using Apple Pay minutes after signing up.

To start paying with a crypto card, users can add it directly from the relevant application (e.g., KAST) or manually in Apple Wallet:

Open Wallet on your iPhone. Tap the + button (top right). Select Debit or Credit Card. Enter your card details or scan your virtual card. Complete any verification steps your provider requires.

Verification usually takes under 30 seconds. Once it is completed, users can immediately start paying in offline and online stores.

To pay offline (in every shop or cafe that accepts payments with cards), KAST users must double-click the side button on their iPhone or Apple Watch, hold it near the payment terminal and wait for the “Done” checkmark. Crypto is automatically converted the moment the payment processes.

To pay online (in an e-store or within applications), users should look for the Apple Pay button at checkout and authorize the transfer with Face ID or Touch ID. Apple Pay works internationally, and crypto card providers often offer better FX rates than traditional banks.

KAST enables tracking, spending and cashback dashboard with up to 8% in rewards

Also, for some situations, using physical cards might be inevitable. KAST offers convenient and stylish physical cards that are accepted whenever TradFi cards work. Some transactions may require temporary preauthorization.

Since KAST runs on credit rails, it handles these smoothly even though it is a prepaid card. In this case, a physical card is useful for hotels, gas stations, car rentals, ATMs, points of sales with older payment terminals, or travel situations where contactless is not available.

The KAST team shares the following tips on how to make the process of spending from crypto cards seamless from the very beginning:

Keep an eye on your crypto balance if you are spending directly from assets.

Add the card to other devices like iPad, Apple Watch or Mac for a unified experience.

Use it while traveling to unlock better spending power abroad.