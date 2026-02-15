Karpeles Recalls Mt. Gox Bonuses as 1,000 Bitcoins Move

Advertisement

The movement of two legendary "physical Bitcoins" holding a combined value of over $120 million has attracted some attention on social media.

Former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès has revealed that he once handed out similar, albeit smaller, fortune-holding coins as casual employee bonuses.

Casascius coins, explained

On Sunday, on-chain sleuths flagged a massive transaction: two 1,000 BTC Casascius coins had moved on the blockchain after sitting dormant for more than 13 years.

These funds originated from "physical bitcoins." These are tangible gold-plated bars or coins created in the early days of crypto that contain a private key hidden underneath a holographic sticker.

To spend the funds, the owner must physically peel off the tamper-evident hologram to reveal the key.

Created by Mike Caldwell between 2011 and 2013, Casascius coins were an attempt to make Bitcoin tangible for face-to-face trading. They are solid brass, gold-plated, or silver rounds and bars.

Each coin features a "private key" on a card embedded inside the coin, covered by a tamper-resistant hologram.

Caldwell stopped minting them in November 2013 after FinCEN notified him that selling pre-funded coins qualified as money transmission.

The employee perk

Karpelès confirmed that while he didn't hold the massive 1,000 BTC "gold bars." He possessed a significant number of the smaller denominations during Mt. Gox's peak.

"I had a bunch of 25 BTC and 1 BTC, yea. Gave these to employees as bonus," Karpelès wrote.

When Casascius coins were minted (2011–2013), a 25 BTC coin would have been worth anywhere from $100 to $25,000.

Today, a single 25 BTC coin is worth approximately $1.5 million, not counting the massive numismatic premium collectors pay for an unpeeled, pristine physical coin.

It remains unknown how many former Mt. Gox staff members kept their physical coins unpeeled.