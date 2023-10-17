Kangamoon (KANG) Pre-Sale Might be In Spotlight in Q4, 2023 while Ethereum (ETH) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Communities Remain Optimistic

Learn about the future surrounding Shiba Inu, Ethereum, and Kangamoon and see which altcoin can grow the most by the end of Q4 2023

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently seen an influx of whales who began accumulating the crypto following the Shibarium launch. Ethereum (ETH) can soon break past the $2,300 price barrier and provide gains in Q4, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kangamoon (KANG) pre-sale is gaining momentum in Q4, 2023. Supporters of Kangamoon (KANG) can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here .

Shiba Inu (SHIB) community enthusiastic

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a massive influx of whales, as over 77% of the total tokens are concentrated among the largest holders. In addition, with the Shibarium launch and success, more traders than before are eyeing Shiba Inu.

The past week was a major success for Shiba Inu, as the ecosystem experienced transactions over $100,000, peaking at $98.4 million. As a result, Shiba Inu's crypto interest is massive.

However, according to the on-chart data, the crypto traded between $0.00000701 and $0.00000770 during the week. Based on the Shiba Inu price prediction, it is projected to reach $0.00001078 by the end of the year.

Ethereum (ETH) to climb above $2,300

The Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency has seen a dip in transaction fees, reaching 2022 levels. In addition, according to the on-chain data, the Ethereum fee decrease is due to lower sales of NFTs and meme coin trading.

But the decrease in demand has turned the Ethereum crypto inflationary, and analysts are now bullish on its future. In terms of its value, during the past week, Ethereum traded between $1,540.63 and $1,653.36. Based on the Ethereum price prediction, it can reach $2,335.71 by the end of the year.

Kangamoon (KANG) Groundbreaking Memecoin

Kangamoon is tipped to be one of the hottest meme coins that implements P2E features for Q4 of 2023. The starting price for the crypto is at $0.005.

The Kangamoon project will stand out by creating a strong community of meme coins enthusiasts and integrating Play-to-Earn (P2E) elements that players can monetize through.

Players control a spirited kangaroo with a passion for boxing. Players can then build their characters and unique abilities. In addition, anyone can connect and battle other players in fights and tournaments to test and improve their skills.

Each player can also get rare in-game items and unlock specific abilities. Players can then sell these items in the marketplace for added gains.

With all of these aspects in mind, Kangamoon is introducing a new P2E ecosystem where everyone is valued. The platform is built on top of the Ethereum network and has been audited by SOLIDProof.

