KalqiX Employs ZK Tech to Power Next-Gen CLOB DEX: Details

KalqiX, a novel self-custody crypto exchange by the veterans of the Polygon and QuickSwap ecosystems, introduces the powerful combo of ZK tech enhancements for an unmatched trading experience. Its privacy-first design sets new standards for MEV protection on EVM blockchains.

KalqiX brings CEX-level trading experience to DeFi rails

KalqiX is a provable orderbook built specifically for decentralized environments with groundbreaking technology that combines off-chain performance and on-chain verification. On the exchange, orders are matched off-chain with a sub-10 millisecond latency — a fraction of the current and expected industry standard of 200 millisecond latency.

This speed and performance is accomplished with KalqiX’s settlement, which takes place on-chain, powered by zero-knowledge proofs — technology which has not yet been fully utilized to complement the core processing power of a DEX.



With its unique system design, KalqiX delivers CEX-grade performance on a DEX without compromising custody, transparency or matching logic. Traders retain self-custody at all times, while every executed trade can be cryptographically verified.

KalqiX encrypts order flow prior to on-chain settlement. By preventing premature exposure of trading intent, the platform mitigates MEV-miner or validator attacks- and protects strategies from being exploited by external actors that have long preyed on and harmed its unsuspecting DeFi companions.

As such, KalqiX’s trading environment is one where the decentralized system architecture no longer hinders performance and offers a safe and enjoyable place to trade for hardcore and professional trading enterprises, as well as casual regular users.

ZK proofs open new opportunities for MEV-protected DEX

The team behind KalqiX features a number of high-profile DeFi, engineering and trading veterans with QuickSwap and Polygon backgrounds.

Sameep Singhania, CEO and cofounder of KalqiX, indicates that his team has an excellent track record of execution:

Unlike most DEXs which rely on AMMs or sacrifice decentralization for performance, KalqiX is built by a team with proven experience. We intend to scale one of the largest DEXs in the ecosystem, allowing it to execute at CEX-level standards while remaining trustless and transparent. This is the long-awaited DEX DeFi has desired since its inception.

KalqiX is set apart by its focus on not only providing an efficient environment for LPs, but also on serving participants who have been historically underserved by AMM DeFi as a whole. KalqiX harnesses ZK proof technology to offer a superior user experience for professional traders, liquidity providers, conservative traders and Degens.

KalqiX has built a platform that offers the long-awaited and resolute total package to anyone who embraces DeFi, especially the high-volume trader whose advanced strategies depend on tight spreads and high-performance execution.

By providing orderbook dynamics to on-chain markets with the highest speed and most secure performance, KalqiX brings the long-awaited power of precision, security and timing to all DeFi traders.