Just In: Binance Alpha Token Suddenly Loses 99% in Seconds, What's Happening Now?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Binance Alpha with ticker AB token saw a collapse early on Oct. 9, falling from $0.0083 to $0.0000051 in just two minutes, a 99% drop, according to market data from Binance. Although the price has since slightly recovered to $0.00151, it is still down over 80% for the day, indicating what looks to be one of the most severe intraday crashes of any asset listed on Binance this year.

Advertisement

Extreme volatility surge

An increase in trading activity coincided with the extreme volatility. Over 573,000 tokens were exchanged in a brief period of time, generating a 24-hour volume of over $5 million. At about $2.17 million, the token’s liquidity is still incredibly low, and its market capitalization is close to $93 million. Data shows that the top 10 holders own more than 97% of the total supply of AB, a degree of concentration that leaves the token extremely vulnerable to abrupt liquidity drains or price manipulation.

According to Binance market data, the Binance Alpha token AB plunged from $0.0083 to $0.0000051 within two minutes — a drop of about 99% — before rebounding to $0.00151, still down more than 80% on the day. pic.twitter.com/mH8Y98MzES — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 9, 2025

Several possibilities come to mind when discussing possible causes:

Advertisement

Regarding the incident, Binance has not yet released an official statement. The token’s recovery is still uncertain as of right now, and the high volatility emphasizes the dangers of newly launched or thinly traded tokens, especially those with a high holder concentration. As the cause of the crash is not clear, staying away from the token is probably the wisest decision right now.