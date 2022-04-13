Jack Dorsey Takes Dig at Shiba Inu and Robinhood

In a recent tweet, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been perplexed by Robinhood’s decision to add the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to his recent tweet.

Image by twitter.com

In response, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev asked when Twitter was going to introduce an edit button.



The leading commission-free trading app finally listed the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency on Tuesday to the delight of the community. The price of the SHIB token spiked by roughly 35% following the much-anticipated listing, but it has since erased the majority of its impressive gains.



Robinhood also stepped up its Twitter game by actively engaging with the community. Tenev also posted a photo of him playing with a Shiba Inu dog, adding that dogs make one’s life whole.

A high-profile Bitcoin maximalist

This is not the first time that Dorsey has taken a dig at the meme coin. In October, the billionaire succinctly criticized cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase for promoting Shiba Inu.



Dorsey is known as a staunch Bitcoin maximalist, who has repeatedly rejected the idea of embracing altcoins. His reluctance to explore other cryptocurrencies has led to numerous disputes with the Ethereum community.