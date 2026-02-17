It Will Take Bitcoin 20 Years to Become 'Better Gold': Willy Woo

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent cryptocurrency trader Willy Woo has taken to X to share his take on the gold-vs.-Bitcoin narrative that has been on the rise recently.

Woo commented on other users' X posts, saying he still supports Bitcoin and believes in its supremacy over gold. However, he does not believe that BTC will be able to move forward as “the new gold” in the next few years.

Gold vs. Bitcoin in Willy Woo's view

Willy Woo commented on Henrik Zeberg’s X post, where he cited Cathie Wood, calling Bitcoin a “hedge against inflation and deflation.” Zeberg disagrees with Ark Invest’s CEO, saying that BTC is an ultimate risk asset.

Woo agrees with him, saying that Bitcoin “trades risk-on as an emerging asset,” while he believes gold to be “a hedge against inflation and deflation.”

Willy Woo believes that the market will one day embrace Bitcoin and its fundamental properties as “a better gold.” However, the trader reckons it is likely to happen in 15 or even 20 years, “when gold breaks.”

Responding to a comment by trader Bob Loukas, which he made to Woo’s tweet, Lukas stated that Bitcoin is “superior in so many ways.” However, Bitcoin will never have finality in a state, while “gold achieves complete finality for holders.”

Woo responded, partly agreeing with Bob Loukas, saying that Bitcoin has a better design. BTC will eventually beat gold, per Woo, but it “will take a lot more time,” while a lot of traders and investors “are too impatient over the timelines.”

Robert Kiyosaki: Giant crash imminent

Kiyosaki, the renowned investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has published yet another prediction of a “giant crash” that he believes to be imminent.

He referred to his book “Rich Dad’s Prophecy” published back in 2013, where that prediction was first mentioned — about “the biggest stock market collapse in history coming.” Kiyosaki tweeted: “That giant crash is now imminent.”

Kiyosaki believes that this crash could make one richer beyond one's wildest dreams if one is prepared. Kiyosaki stated that he is prepared as he holds real assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, silver and gold (no ETFs). In fact, he is so bullish on Bitcoin that he will continue to buy it as the price keeps going down, the tweet states.