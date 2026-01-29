Is XRP Downtrend Over? XRP Millionaires Start Appearing Again

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of XRP has recently been under pressure; since the beginning of 2026, the asset has dropped by a meager 4%. On the surface, that drop is indicative of a cooling market and cautious mood in the wake of the wider cryptocurrency decline.

XRP's market performance

Long-term investors should pay attention to the on-chain data that is flashing beneath the price chart, as the number of high-value holders is starting to increase once more despite XRP's difficulties regaining significant upward momentum. Wallets with a minimum of one million XRP are growing for the first time since September, and the ledger now shows a net gain of 42 additional millionaire wallets, indicating a structural change in holder behavior.

This development implies that while short-term traders respond to volatility, large participants are covertly accumulating, and in the past, periods of better price performance have been preceded by increases in large wallet counts.

Strategic positioning

Long-term positioning, as opposed to speculative trading, is frequently reflected in whale accumulation, and when sentiment is weak, these investors usually build positions by absorbing liquidity during weaker periods. The argument that XRP might be entering an accumulation zone rather than a distribution phase is strengthened by the fact that millionaire wallets are expanding during a slight decline.

In terms of price, XRP is still stuck in a corrective structure and is having trouble below important moving averages, which are still serving as dynamic resistance, while in the short term, momentum is neutral to slightly bearish and sellers continue to dominate the overall trend.

Nonetheless, the absence of a dramatic collapse in spite of market stress suggests that underlying demand is successfully withstanding pressure. The main story is how price softness and wallet growth diverge; while high-capital participants are retreating, retail sentiment seems cautious.

If macro-crypto conditions stabilize, that imbalance frequently lays the groundwork for subsequent recoveries, and the current environment should be viewed as transitional by investors.

Although a confirmed bullish breakout for XRP has not yet occurred, the return of millionaire wallets presents a positive long-term signal, and the foundation for a more robust recovery phase may already be in place if accumulation continues and the price stabilizes above recent support zones.