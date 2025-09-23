Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 13:13
    Dogecoin (DOGE) price will tease double-digit gains if this bull scenario plays out
    Advertisement
    Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Dogecoin has reached $0.24, which is the same price as it was in June. Every time sellers knock it down, buyers step in a little earlier, and now the whole chart is pressing against that $0.30 barrier that refuses to break. 

    Advertisement

    The setup is simple to understand: DOGE will either hold here and run, or drop to under $0.23, and the whole optimistic scenario will be invalidated.

    The math points one way if the pattern continues. The trigger is $0.30. If you clear it, the Fibonacci ladder sets up $0.32, then $0.38, $0.42 and finally the $0.49-0.50 zone. At the moment, DOGE is close to a 100% move, which is not something many major cryptocurrencies can offer.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram

    The last push into $0.30 did not go according to plan, with the price dropping back down into the mid-$0.20s. But the reaction after that drop is what matters most.

    Advertisement

    Instead of breaking down, DOGE bounced right where the trendline said it should, keeping the structure intact and tightening the triangle even further. 

    What's up with DOGE?

    These patterns do not last forever; once the range is squeezed enough, it breaks, and the move that follows usually does not leave much time to chase.

    That is why traders are keeping a close eye on the $0.23-0.24 area. 

    If Dogecoin loses it, the story is over. If it holds, then this area might be remembered as the last real cheap entry before DOGE finally clears $0.30 and tries to reclaim levels not seen since 2021.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:10
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:13
    Is This Last Opportunity to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Cheaply?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:10
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 23
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD