    Is Binance Coin's (BNB) Price Performing Bullish Fakeout?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 13:37
    Binance Coin's (BNB) price soaring alongside altcoins but with mixed technical sentiment
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Binance Coin'sn (BNB) price has recorded considerable growth in the crypto market, with value increasing by 3.83% and 9.94% in the last seven and 30 days, respectively. Despite the price gains, the BNB price movement suggests a bullish fakeout.

    Binance Coin Price Shows Mixed Momentum

    For context, a bullish fakeout happens when an asset’s price surges above a key resistance level, prompting buyers to acquire more in anticipation of further increases. However, price usually drops and traps buyers who then await further increases.

    CoinMarketCap data reveals that Binance Coin looks like it is mirroring this pattern over the last 30 days. Despite posting significant upward movement towards the $900 price target, BNB has not been able to hit it.

    Earlier, the coin rose to a peak of $895 around August 22 as it cleared several resistance levels. However, about four days later, the price crashed to $834, trapping buyers who are now looking for another bullish rally.

    Article image
    Binance Coin Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    Currently, Binance Coin technical indicators show bearish momentum, but the $874 support level remains stable. The coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 64.17 shows the asset still has room for mild growth.

    As of this writing, Binance Coin price was changing hands at $882.74, which represents a 0.52% increase in the last 24 hours. However, concerns exist as the trading volume has dropped by 4.19% to $2.11 billion.

    BNB Adoption and Bold Predictions Fuel Optimism

    Interestingly, Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder, remains bullish about BNB. In August, Zhao predicted that the coin could surge by as high as 230%, pushing the value to $2,000. According to Zhao, if the coin sustains its performance trend, it could hit the target before the end of 2025.

    Meanwhile, BNB is gaining traction as one of the most advanced innovations in the UAE; the National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah (RAKBANK) has adopted the asset. With BNB now tradable on RAKBANK, it could support the coin’s future breakouts.

    #Binance coin
