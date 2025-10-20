New Ecosystem Services, Compliance Breakthroughs, Adoption Trends: Big Interview With Gate CEO Dr. Han

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In 2025, cryptocurrency services have evolved from just being "exchanges" or "marketplaces" to a full-stack ecosystem for everything and anything. The best platforms offer a smooth, holistic Web3 experience for various types of users regardless of their strategies, deposits or previous backgrounds.

Heavyweight platform Gate is a pioneer of many workloads associated with this evolution. That is why it is among the fastest-growing ecosystems in crypto amid the ongoing bull run.

In our new interview, Gate CEO Dr. Han introduces new services to the Gate ecosystem, sheds some light on the compliance of Gate instruments and shares his advice for crypto newbies.

U.Today: Dr. Han, thank you so much for coming! For those newcomers to Web3, could you please introduce Gate and its ecosystem?

Dr. Han: Thanks for having me today. Since our founding in 2013, Gate has been committed to bridging centralized and decentralized services while continuously driving innovation and global expansion. Today, we are proud to stand among the world’s leading crypto platforms, providing trading, wallet, custody, and payment solutions to more than 41 million users worldwide.

Gate currently ranks Top 2 globally in spot trading and Top 4 in derivatives trading, with over $12 billion in total assets under custody. Beyond trading, our global presence has grown through partnerships such as sponsoring the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team in F1 and Inter Milan, reflecting our mission to connect communities both inside and outside of crypto. At the core of our success is a consistent focus on technology, user experience, and compliance, values that continue to guide Gate as we expand into the next era of Web3.

To meet the rapidly growing demand for Web3 services, Gate has launched web3.gate.com, a one-stop platform that connects on-chain and off-chain ecosystems under a unified experience.

At its foundation is Gate Layer, a proprietary high-performance Layer 2 capable of over 5,700 TPS and 1-second block times, offering scalable, low-cost infrastructure for decentralized applications. Built on this foundation, Gate Perp DEX delivers CEX-level performance to decentralized perpetual trading, while Gate Meme Go helps users discover and track trending meme tokens in real time. Gate Fun, the first meme-token launchpad on Gate Layer, enables one-click, no-code token creation.Together, they build a unified on-chain ecosystem empowering users, creators, and developers across Web3.

U.T.: I know that Gate is in the midst of a paradigm shift right now, outgrowing trading service as its primary mission. What's the vision now?

Dr. Han: Gate is undergoing a major transformation. For over a decade, we've built one of the world's most trusted trading ecosystems. But today, our vision goes far beyond trading itself.

Our core strategy "All in Web3" represents this evolution. We're integrating cutting-edge technology, a global compliance framework, and an enhanced user experience to bring the entire crypto ecosystem into a new stage of development.

Through a unified brand and truly global operations, Gate aims to offer efficient, secure, and transparent one-stop Web3 services. We call this vision "One World, One Gate", a connected ecosystem where both traders and developers can access comprehensive, reliable, and empowering on-chain experiences.

In short, we're not just building a platform anymore. We're building the infrastructure for the next generation of the internet.

U.T.: Let's talk a little bit about the products within the ecosystem. What is Gate Layer, and what makes it special?

Dr. Han: Gate Layer is the backbone of Gate's “All in Web3” strategy. It represents a core infrastructure upgrade for the entire Gate ecosystem.

It’s built on the OP Stack, which allows us to deliver high performance, low transaction costs, and strong compatibility, all essential for creating a truly seamless on-chain experience.

At the same time, GT staking plays a critical role in maintaining network security, while carefully balancing performance and safety.

But what makes Gate Layer truly special is that it’s more than just another Layer 2 network. It's the cornerstone of our fully on-chain ecosystem, connecting users, developers, and applications under one unified and scalable Web3 infrastructure.

Gate Layer was designed from the ground up to address two key challenges in Layer 2 infrastructure: scalability and accessibility.

In terms of performance, Gate Layer processes over 5,700 transactions per second with a one-second block time, maintaining both speed and reliability even during peak network loads.

When it comes to cost, the network achieves around 30 US dollars per million transactions, which is significantly lower than most existing Layer 2 solutions. This makes it not only efficient but also highly practical for large-scale Web3 applications.

In addition, with LayerZero integration, Gate Layer supports seamless cross-chain communication across major networks such as Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon, ensuring true interoperability within the ecosystem.

Overall, its low barriers, high efficiency, and low cost reflect our goal to make Web3 more accessible, scalable, and user-friendly for both developers and everyday users.

U.T.: Introduce, please, your Perps DEX: How is it going to fight for an audience amid the rocketing Perps DEX narrative?

Dr. Han: Gate Perp DEX represents a major step forward in our "All in Web3" strategy. Built on Gate Layer, it serves as one of the core applications that brings our vision of a fully on-chain ecosystem to life.

Strategically, it combines high liquidity, professional-grade features, and on-chain transparency to redefine decentralized perpetual trading. Users can simply connect their wallets and start trading, a true "connect-to-trade" experience, without sacrificing the speed, depth, or security they expect from a professional derivatives platform.

Compared with traditional DEXs, Gate Perp DEX introduces comprehensive upgrades in both performance and functionality. It integrates a high-performance matching engine capable of handling high-concurrency and low-latency execution, maintaining stability even in periods of extreme market volatility.

In addition, it supports multi-chain compatibility, enabling deposits and withdrawals across Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Base, and more, all powered by LayerZero to ensure seamless cross-chain communication.

In short, Gate Perp DEX is not just another trading venue. It's an infrastructure-level upgrade that bridges the gap between centralized performance and decentralized integrity, empowering users with both freedom and reliability in perpetual trading.

U.T.: How does Gate route liquidity from CEX order books into Perp DEX in a sustainable way?

Dr. Han: Gate Perp DEX is designed with superior liquidity at its core. Our goal is to bring the efficiency and depth of a centralized exchange into a decentralized environment, but in a sustainable and transparent way.

On the trading side, Gate Perp DEX currently supports up to 447 markets, spanning both mainstream and long-tail assets. It also supports a wide range of trading strategies and flexible margin modes. Leverage settings are consistent with Gate’s centralized platform, with BTC and ETH perpetual markets supporting up to 125x leverage, providing professional traders with enhanced flexibility and strategic depth.

The order book model is central to how we route liquidity from the CEX into the Perp DEX sustainably. By leveraging Gate’s mature liquidity network and infrastructure, the model reduces spreads, improves capital efficiency, and deepens overall market liquidity, delivering a near-CEX trading experience while maintaining full on-chain transparency.

U.T.: Gate Fun seems to be evolving into a go-to platform for meme coin traders. What's under the hood?

Dr. Han: Meme culture has always been one of the most dynamic and creative forces in Web3. It brings together community, humor, and financial innovation in a very unique way. However, traditional token launches are often too complex and expensive, creating barriers for creators and communities who want to participate.

That’s where Gate Fun comes in. It enables one-click, zero-code, and ultra-low-cost token issuance, allowing anyone to turn their ideas or communities into live tokens within minutes.

Beyond that, the platform integrates automatic liquidity migration and creator incentive mechanisms, ensuring a smooth transition from initial launch to active market trading.

In short, Gate Fun is democratizing token creation, making it accessible, transparent, and sustainable — and that’s why it’s rapidly becoming the go-to destination for meme coin traders and creators alike.

U.T.: What protections gatekeep low-quality tokens in Gate Fun, including LP locks, renounce controls and audit hooks?

Dr. Han: First, it's smart contract transparency. All token creation and fund flows are handled through standardized smart contracts, ensuring every step from issuance to trading is traceable and tamper-proof.

Once fundraising reaches 100%, liquidity is automatically locked and migrated to Gate Swap, preventing early withdrawals and ensuring fair trading conditions.

The entire token lifecycle is auditable through built-in verification points, allowing users and third parties to review parameters and liquidity before joining.

Token data is synced with Gate Layer and Gate Swap records, enabling ongoing monitoring and risk detection at the ecosystem level.

U.T.: Now let's talk about regulatory issues. Recently, Gate made major moves in the EU. Please share some details and your motivation.

Dr. Han: We’re proud that Gate Europe has officially received a MiCA license under the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), to provide exchange and custody services to its clients. This marks one of the earliest full MiCA operational licences in Europe and reinforces our compliance-first approach.

Gate Europe serves as our entry point to the EU under MiCA. After securing the license in Malta, Gate Europe has started the process to passport it across the entire Europe. This allows us to deliver the same depth of products, including spot and Web3 access, while ensuring consistent compliance and transparency.

Europe remains one of the most sophisticated and regulation-driven crypto markets. Our motivation is not just market expansion, but shaping a sustainable, transparent, and institution-ready crypto environment for the long term.

U.T.: What was the most difficult aspect of obtaining MiCA authorization?

Dr. Han: The complexity and novelty of the MiCA regime itself. As one of the first platforms to go through the process, we worked closely with regulators to align technical systems, custody models, and risk frameworks.

Another key challenge was bridging our global compliance framework with Europe’s local standards while keeping a unified user experience.

U.T.: Which EU markets come first under MiCA, and what product set goes live initially?

Dr. Han: We’ll begin in Malta.The first product suite will include exchange and custody services, both fully aligned with MiCA’s authorization scope. Over time, we’ll expand to more Web3 products and services, ensuring each new service is introduced under full compliance.

Our long-term vision is a comprehensive, user-centric crypto trading platform across Europe that unites centralized trading, decentralized access, and asset management within MiCA’s framework.

U.T.: Let's talk about adoption. Which user count milestones did you achieve in 2025?

Dr. Han: 40 Million User milestone: As of October 2025, our total number of registered users worldwide has officially surpassed 40 million, and we’ve already crossed 41 million users shortly after that.

This achievement reaffirms Gate’s position among the world’s leading crypto exchanges and reflects users’ trust in our platform.

The milestone is also the outcome of our “All in Web3” strategy. We’ve created a holistic ecosystem that connects centralized trading with decentralized innovation. It is our long-term commitment to compliance, security, technology, and ecosystem development.

U.T.: Many thanks! And traditional questions: What will be the next big trend in crypto?

Dr. Han: Two trends stand out: stablecoins and decentralized trading (DEX).

Stablecoins are evolving from simple payment tools into yield-bearing assets that power on-chain liquidity. Our GUSD stablecoin allows users to mint 1:1 with USDT or USDC and earn dual rewards—showing how stablecoins will shape the next adoption wave.

Meanwhile, DEXs are maturing fast. Users demand transparency and control, and new DEX models will combine Layer-2 scalability with institutional-grade liquidity. Gate is moving strongly in this direction with Gate Perp DEX and Gate Fun, our zero-code on-chain launch and trading platforms.

U.T.: What would you recommend to crypto newcomers in 2025?

Dr. Han: My advice is simple: learn before you earn. Choose regulated, transparent platforms that prioritize users, like Gate, where we maintain multiple global licenses and a 100% reserve ratio.

Understand the products you use. Whether it’s spot trading, staking, or DeFi, so you can manage risk and grow sustainably.

And above all, think long-term. Web3 is still early, and those who combine learning, discipline, and innovation will benefit most as the industry matures.