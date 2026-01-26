AdvertisementAdvert.
    Institutional Demand for XRP ETFs Cools

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 5:59
    Inspirational money has soured on cryptocurrency ETFs, and the "honeymoon phase" is officially over XRP ETFs..
    Institutional Demand for XRP ETFs Cools
    U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded a net negative week, data from SoSoValue shows. Notably, this has happened for the first time since their highly anticipated debut,

    The red-hot ETF products that the products saw $40.64 million net outflow in the span of seven days. 

    The funds still boast a cumulative net inflow of $1.23 billion and hold $1.36 billion in AUM. 

    Grayscale bleeds, Bitwise buys

    The outflows were not uniform across issuers. The vast majority of the selling pressure came from Grayscale’s XRP Trust (GXRP). The product saw $55.39 million exit the fund in a single week.

    At the same time, Bitwise managed to buck the trend. Its XRP ETF logged $8.69 million worth of inflows. However, this was not enough to offset the bleeding. 

    The cooling demand is certainly a harsh reality check for holders who viewed the ETFs as a guaranteed ticket to all-time highs.

    The narrative was that Wall Street money would send the Ripple-linked token to record highs. 

    The debut of XRP ETFs was objectively successful in terms of volume and inflows. Yet, the price action has told a different story.

    The token staged a rally to $2.40 in early January only to face a "devastating retrace" that has erased all year-to-date gains. 

    Now, with flows turning negative, it is not even clear if the token can hold the current level. 

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently changing hands at $1.88. 

    Other ETFs 

    Data from SoSoValue for the trading week of Jan. 19–23 reveals that U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced their second-largest weekly outflow in history. These products shed a staggering $1.328 billion.

    Ethereum ETFs also faced a brutal week, recording $611 million in net outflows. 

    The combined exit of nearly $2 billion from the market’s two largest assets paints a rather grim picture of current institutional confidence. 

