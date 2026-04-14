Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price Explodes, Adding 10% in Two Days: Why Is Everyone So Hyped About It?

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Hyperliquid is setting itself apart from the market. HYPE has risen sharply, gaining about 10% in just two days and regaining the $44-$45 range with significant momentum, while the majority of altcoins continue to be slow or range-bound. The structure has clearly changed, as seen on the chart.

With the help of increasing volume and regaining important moving averages, HYPE has been printing higher lows and higher highs since bottoming earlier in the year. HYPE has turned those levels into support and is now getting close to earlier local highs, in contrast to many other assets that are still trapped below long-term resistance.

Additionally, momentum indicators are leaning bullish. The RSI is moving toward overbought territory, indicating strength rather than exhaustion.

Why Hyperliquid?

Positioning within the ecosystem is the primary factor, not just price action. Particularly in the derivatives industry, Hyperliquid has developed into a major hub for DeFi infrastructure and high-volatility trading. Liquidity is concentrated in many of the most actively traded, hyped and speculative tokens. Currently, a significant amount of the volatility is being routed through Hyperliquid, and traders are going where the volatility is.

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Additionally, well-known cryptocurrency traders and figures like Arthur Hayes actively use and promote the platform, which is more significant than most people would like to acknowledge. The Hyperliquid ecosystem is currently receiving a disproportionate amount of attention, which leads to liquidity.

Additionally, platforms such as Hyperliquid produce actual trading activity rather than merely passive holding, which is a structural advantage. This results in tighter spreads, deeper order books and continuous fee generation, all of which strengthen its standing as a trading venue.

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What to expect next?

HYPE is extended in the short term. These kinds of moves rarely go straight up without consolidation. It would not be shocking to see a decline toward $40-$42, and it would probably serve as a strength test.

The trajectory in the medium term mostly follows the platform's continued concentration of activity. The demand for HYPE will continue to be structurally supported if traders continue to use Hyperliquid as their main platform for high-risk, high-reward trades.

HYPE is currently moving not only as a result of speculation but also because it is at the epicenter of speculation.