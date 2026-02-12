AdvertisementAdvert.
Human.tech Launches WaaP on Sui, Introducing Protocol-Based Embedded Wallets

By Dan Burgin
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 13:24
Human.tech has integrated its Wallet-as-a-Protocol infrastructure on Sui, enabling developers to embed self-custodial wallets without centralized custody risks.
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Human.tech has introduced its Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP) infrastructure on the Sui blockchain, adding a decentralized wallet execution layer to the network.

The integration allows developers building on Sui to embed self-custodial wallets directly into applications while maintaining cryptographic security and eliminating reliance on centralized wallet providers.

WaaP enables wallet creation using familiar authentication methods such as email, phone number, Google login, or biometric verification. Despite the simplified user experience, the architecture ensures that no single entity can independently access or control user funds.

Unlike Wallet-as-a-Service models that depend on vendor-operated infrastructure, WaaP functions as an open protocol, removing platform dependency and long-term lock-in for developers.

Addressing embedded wallet tradeoffs

Embedded wallets are widely used to reduce friction for new crypto users, but many existing solutions require compromises in custody, infrastructure control, or long-term pricing stability. According to human.tech, WaaP is designed to avoid these issues by shifting enforcement logic from centralized servers to smart contracts.

The protocol runs on Ika, a coordination layer built on Sui that enforces transaction policies on-chain. Signing authority is divided through two-party computation (2PC-MPC) between the user’s device and Ika’s decentralized validator network. 

Neither side can execute transactions independently. Policy controls such as spending caps, contract allowlists, or approval thresholds are enforced cryptographically during transaction signing.

This model aims to combine simplified onboarding with hardware-grade security characteristics, while reducing custody risk for application developers.

Human.tech reports that its broader infrastructure supports nearly 3 million verified users and has issued more than 43 million credentials, securing over $500 million in value across applications. 

The WaaP integration extends that infrastructure to Sui, which ranks among the leading blockchains by total value locked and decentralized exchange activity.

The architecture also lays groundwork for programmable wallet features, including delegated execution and automated workflows. As on-chain automation and AI-driven agents expand, the model is designed to enable scoped permissions while preserving user-level control.

WaaP is currently available to developers building on Sui, with documentation accessible through the protocol’s developer portal.

