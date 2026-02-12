AdvertisementAdvert.
Goldman Sachs Discloses XRP Exposure in Q4, 2025, Filing

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 15:46
$152 million in XRP ETFs bought by Goldman Sachs account for nearly 14% of net inflows in the past year.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Treasury company Evernorth has shared an interesting fact about Goldman Sachs's recently announced XRP position worth $152 million.

In a tweet, Evernorth shared that $152 million in XRP held by Goldman Sachs would account for 14% of net XRP ETF inflows in the past year.

In a tweet, Evernorth stated that Goldman Sachs disclosed that, as of the end of Q4, 2025, it bought and held $152 million worth of XRP ETFs. "That would account for nearly 14% of net XRP ETF inflows last year," Evernorth added.

Evernorth says this points to the fact that XRP ETFs are working, providing regulated, institutional access at scale.

In a recent filing, which covers the fourth quarter of 2025, Goldman’s new positions are held entirely through U.S. spot ETFs rather than direct token ownership. The bank’s $152 million XRP bet is spread across several issuers: Bitwise XRP ETF ($39.8 million), Franklin XRP Trust ($38.5 million), Grayscale XRP Trust ($38.0 million) and 21Shares XRP ETF ($35.9 million).

Recent data from SoSoValue shows cumulative total net inflow for XRP ETFs to be currently at $1.23 billion, as of Feb. 11.

XRP news

Binance has completed the integration of Ripple USD (RLUSD) on the XRP (XRP Ledger) network.

On Feb. 11 and 12, XRP holders, builders, institutions and Ripple leaders convened for XRP Community Day 2026.

At the XRP community event, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that XRP is the "North Star" for Ripple. The Ripple CEO highlighted how Ripple Payments, Ripple Prime and Ripple Treasury all drive utility and liquidity around XRP.

Ripple President Monica Long echoed this view, saying XRP remains Ripple's North Star, being at the center of everything the company is building.

With the DEX and lending features coming to the forefront in 2026, Long said XRP Ledger is ready for the world stage, with Ripple building the future of value and XRP being at the heart of it.

At the XRP community event, the XRPL Foundation announced the appointment of Brett Mollin as its new executive director.

