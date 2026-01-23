AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 16:35
    Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to reclaim the psychological $100,000 mark, but Bill Miller IV, CIO of Miller Value Partners, is ignoring the short-term noise.
    Advertisement
    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin currently trades near $93,750, a level that sits roughly 25% below its $126,080 peak reached in October 2025.

    Bitcoin has so far struggled to reclaim the make-it-or-break-it $100,000 level, but Bill Miller IV, chief investment officer of Miller Value Partners and son of legendary fund manager Bill Miller III, says that he remains "a huge bull."

    The Miller family's "digital gold" origins

    The Miller family’s journey into Bitcoin is one of the most successful "early adopter" stories in institutional history.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin to the Moon? $1.10 DOGE Price Scenario Revealed, Solana Phone Coin Explodes 400%, $1.37 Billion in XRP Risk Flooding Market
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure

    Bill Miller III, a titan of value investing famous for beating the S&P 500 for 15 consecutive years, first encountered Bitcoin in 2012. 

    Advertisement

    Being inspired by a pro-BTC lecture, he allocated roughly 1% of his personal net worth at an average cost of just $200 to $700 per coin.

    By early 2022, Miller III revealed that Bitcoin and other digital assets had grown to represent roughly 50% of his personal net worth. He described it as "insurance against a financial catastrophe" and the only economic entity where supply is completely unaffected by price.

    Bill Miller IV followed in his father’s footsteps and became one of the most vocal proponents of the "Bitcoin as the denominator of capital" thesis. In a March 2025 interview, Miller revealed that he continues to buy Bitcoin every single day. "It's the last thing I'd ever sell," he said. 

    Advertisement

    Despite Bitcoin's underperformance, it seems like Miller's conviction has not budged. 

    A "higher base" 

    Miller IV’s current optimism is grounded in a "zoom out" philosophy. Despite Bitcoin trading near $93,750 (down approximately 25% from the $126,080 all-time high set in October 2025), he views the current price action as a healthy consolidation.

    In a recent CNBC appearance, Miller IV argued that Bitcoin has established a "higher base" than it did in the spring of 2025. He pointed to three "massive tailwinds" for 2026.

    Miller noted that the transition of capital markets to blockchain infrastructure is a "whole new ballgame" for the utility of the flagship coin.

    Miller also reminded investors that Bitcoin has never closed two consecutive years in the red. However, this historical trend could be broken this year. 

    #Bitcoin News #Bill Miller
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:17
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:35
    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:17
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:12
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 23
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:09
    Solana (SOL) in Red Zone as Death Cross Appears, Is $100 Next Stop?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:35
    'Huge Bull': Investor Bill Miller Unfazed by Bitcoin's Recent Underperformance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 23
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 16:17
    'Zoom Out': Michael Saylor Highlights Bitcoin Strategy Success With 1,202% Stat
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all